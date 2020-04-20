Super Mario Maker 2's final update adds World Maker this week The end is near for Super Mario Maker 2, but Nintendo is going out with a bang by adding a massive World Maker this week.

What's left to do when it comes to creating levels in Super Mario Maker 2? How about making entire worlds? That's the final act for Super Mario Maker 2, as Nintendo is adding a massive World Maker mode for what the publisher is billing as the game's last update.

The World Maker will allow players to create their own distinct overworld maps across nearly a dozen different environments. Players can create up to eight worlds with up to 40 courses. That doesn't just open the door for people to make their own levels, but it feasibly lets people make their own Mario games.

If that was it, it would be a substantial update. However, there are many more features coming with this new update. They include:

The SMB2 Mushroom : This turns Mario into Super Mario Bros. 2 Mario, changing his playstyle completely. This Mario cannot stomp enemies, but can ride enemies and pick them up. Dig through dirt, pick up snowballs, and toss enemies at other enemies. This item only works with the Super Mario Bros. game style.

: This turns Mario into Super Mario Bros. 2 Mario, changing his playstyle completely. This Mario cannot stomp enemies, but can ride enemies and pick them up. Dig through dirt, pick up snowballs, and toss enemies at other enemies. This item only works with the Super Mario Bros. game style. Frog Suit : This turns Mario into Frog Mario, giving him much smoother swimming physics. One thing it has over its Super Mario Bros. 3 counterpart is that this Frog Mario can also run over watery surfaces. The Frog Suit only works with the Super Mario Bros. 3 game style.

: This turns Mario into Frog Mario, giving him much smoother swimming physics. One thing it has over its Super Mario Bros. 3 counterpart is that Frog Mario can also run over watery surfaces. The Frog Suit only works with the Super Mario Bros. 3 game style. Power Balloon : This turns Mario into Balloon Mario, giving him floaty physics. Unlike Super Mario World, Balloon Mario can now aim in different directions and use bursts of air to give him a quick speed boost. This item only works with the Super Mario World game style.

: This turns Mario into Balloon Mario, giving him floaty physics. Unlike Super Mario World, Balloon Mario can now aim in different directions and use bursts of air to give him a quick speed boost. This item only works with the Super Mario World game style. Acorn Suit : This turns Mario into Flying Squirrel Mario. He can launch himself into the air and also glide safely downwards and cling to walls. This item only works with the New Super Mario Bros. game style.

: This turns Mario into Flying Squirrel Mario. He can launch himself into the air and also glide safely downwards and cling to walls. This item only works with the New Super Mario Bros. game style. Boomerang Flower : This turns Mario into Boomerang Mario, granting him the favorite weapon of those pesky Boomerang Bros. Your boomerang will come back to you, but if you jump, it'll keep going in the other direction. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: This turns Mario into Boomerang Mario, granting him the favorite weapon of those pesky Boomerang Bros. Your boomerang will come back to you, but if you jump, it'll keep going in the other direction. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Cannon Box : Mario can wear the Cannon Box and blast cannonballs at any enemies in his way. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: Mario can wear the Cannon Box and blast cannonballs at any enemies in his way. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Propeller Box : Mario can wear the Propeller Box and use it to fly short distances. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: Mario can wear the Propeller Box and use it to fly short distances. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Red POW Box : Mario can wear the Red POW Box and use it to jump up and deliver a POW effect. It only lasts for three uses. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: Mario can wear the Red POW Box and use it to jump up and deliver a POW effect. It only lasts for three uses. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Goomba Mask : Mario can wear the Goomba Mask to blend in with enemies. Enemies will not attack, but can take damage. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: Mario can wear the Goomba Mask to blend in with enemies. Enemies will not attack, but can take damage. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Bullet Bill Mask : Mario can wear the Bullet Bill Mask to propel himself horizontally. Players can release the propulsion button to set Mario downwards. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: Mario can wear the Bullet Bill Mask to propel himself horizontally. Players can release the propulsion button to set Mario downwards. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Koopalings : All seven of Bowser's Koopalings will be available in all game modes, except Super Mario 3D World. Each of them have different movements, abilities, and attacks.

: All seven of Bowser's Koopalings will be available in all game modes, except Super Mario 3D World. Each of them have different movements, abilities, and attacks. Cursed Key : This is a standard key, however, unlike the regular key, it will call down Phantos, the dangerous mask. And unlike Super Mario Bros. 2, you won't be able to dump the key to send him away. He'll keep right on chasing you this time around. This item only works on the Super Mario Bros. game style.

: This is a standard key, however, unlike the regular key, it will call down Phantos, the dangerous mask. And unlike Super Mario Bros. 2, you won't be able to dump the key to send him away. He'll keep right on chasing you this time around. This item only works on the Super Mario Bros. game style. On/Off Trampoline : The On/Off blocks work on more than just blocks. They can also take the bounce off of trampolines. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style.

: The On/Off blocks work on more than just blocks. They can also take the bounce off of trampolines. This item only works on the Super Mario 3D World game style. Mechakoopa: The mechanical Koopa toys make their return from Super Mario World, only now with a few more varieties. The red Mechakoopas will blast bullets, while the blue Mechakoopas will fire lasers. Mechakoopas are available in all game modes, except Super Mario 3D World.

That's a lot that's coming in this last update to the 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year. More than that, players won't have to wait very long for it. Super Mario Maker 2's final update will arrive this Wednesday.