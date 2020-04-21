Guardian Games quest - Destiny 2 A step-by-step guide to completing the Guardian Games 2020 quest in Destiny 2.

The Guardian Games 2020 has arrived, and players are flocking to the Tower to talk to one of the purest souls in the universe, Eva Levante. Eva will be the host for this year’s event, kicking off the festivities that will see Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans compete in a friendly competition full of rewards, both earned and bought. With this guide, we’ll help you navigate through the Guardian Games quest to get things rolling.

Guardian Games

The Guardian Games is the name of both the event and the quest that players will get to kick things off. The event runs from April 21, 2020, until May 11, 2020. That’s three weeks for players to dive in and get their hands on the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun, complete the Guardian Games quest outlined in this guide, and earn/buy some loot.

First thing’s first, go and speak with Eva Levante in the Tower. She will have a quest for you to pick up called The Guardian Games. Don’t buy a class item from her, because Zavala gives you one for free.

A New Tradition

After speaking with Eva Levante, visit Zavala. You can find him at his little lookout overlooking the Last City. Pick one of the three class items. The only difference between these items is the elemental affinity.

Class Spirit

Now that you've got a class item, go ahead and equip it to complete this mini-step.

A Touch of Class

Speak with Eva Levante again.

Guardian Games Registration – Sign Me Up

With the Guardian Games Registration medal in hand, go and speak with the Drifter. After he activates your class item you can go back to the center Courtyard and redeem the medal at the podium.

Let the Games Begin

After speaking with Eva Levante again, she will offer you a new quest called On Your Laurels. This quest rewards three Ghost shells, each themed to one of the three classes. From here, you can collect Guardian Games bounties from Eva as well as track your progress to unlocking the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun.

Now that the introductory quest for Guardian Games is complete, get out there and represent your class. Smash through those bounties, redeem the medals, and prove which class is the best. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more useful content.