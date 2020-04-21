Unboxing & Review: Borderlands 3 Moze - Figures of Fandom We unboxed and took a look at the details of the Moze PVC statue from Weta Workshop's new line of Borderlands 3 figures.

Borderlands 3 is chock full of personality in its cast and it’s always great when that translates to good toys and collectibles. That’s why we were excited to check out Weta Workshop’s new line of PVC Figures of Fandom statues, featuring the Borderlands 3 cast in our latest unboxing and toy review.

The Weta Workshop PVC Figures of Fandom series is an impressive lineup of statues featuring PVC statues and figures from across some of your favorite franchises. For our unboxing and review, we got to take a look at the Borderlands 3 Moze Figures of Fandom statue. Coming in at a little over 8 inches tall, the Moze statue is an impressive sculpt. The paint job is excellent down to the finest details such as her watch and small nooks and crannies of her gear. Moreover, Moze is sculpted with a machine gun, pile of bullet casings, loot box, and some fun attachable gun effects. For all of this detail, the Moze statue will run you $119.99.

Moze isn't the only one in the Borderlands 3 lineup. In fact, all of the Borderlands 3 characters are represented in the Borderlands 3 Figures of Fandom line, including Amara, Zane, and FL4K. Each of them comes with the same amount of detail as Moze and features a number of their own goodies to spice up the display. Each also comes at $119.99. To see more of these figures and others in the Weta Workshop lineup, be sure to head over to Borderlands section of the Weta Workshop online store for more products, details, and goodies, as well as other cool franchises on the main Weta Workshop pages. Each of the Borderlands 3 Figures of Fandom PVC statues are available to order and ship now.

Want to see more videos? Don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews and videos as well.