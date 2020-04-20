Fortnite and Travis Scott announce Astronomical special event Cactus Jack and Fortnite are teaming up for this event, which will also feature a new track from Travis himself.

Travis Scott is going sicko mode with a new event he's bringing to Fortnite. You're not going to want to miss out if you're a fan of his music, either.

The rapper and popular battle royale game are joining forces for a musical journey called Fortnite and Travis Scott Present: Astronomical, an odyssey featuring Scott's personal creations built inside of Fortnite.

That means you can expect to see some fun imagery from Travis himself splashed throughout Fortnite as well as the premiere of a brand new track from him. His latest release, Astroworld, debuted in 2018, so this could be a new track from an upcoming album. The psychedelic elements of Astroworld look likely to color this event, if early imagery is any indication of what it will be like. Unfortunately, there are no clips just yet of what we can expect.

Ahead of Astronomical's tour dates, Fortnite is releasing Travis Scott as part of its Icon Series. That means he'll available with new outfits, emotes, and additional content in-game starting April 21. If you head in-game to an Astronomical event, you can get the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Additionally, starting on April 21, players can unlock additional gear by way of new Astronomical Challenges.

There will be multiple "tour dates" set up from April 23 through April 25, so everyone has a chance to jump in-game and try it out. Doors open 30 minutes ahead of the event. Here's a complete list of show times.

4/23 - The Americas - 7PM EDT

4/24 - EU & ME - 10AM EDT

4/25 - Asia & Oceania - 12AM EDT

4/25 - EU & ME - 11AM EDT

4/25 - The Americas - 6PM EDT

Be sure not to miss out! Let us know in the comments below if you plan on being in attendance. If not, don't worry, we'll have all kinds of fun stuff related to the event here at Shacknews for you to check out.