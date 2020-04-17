Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 17: Free Uncharted and Journey

Have you not been keeping up with the Spring Sales? Things have been getting even better with the console makers, with PlayStation taking the lead. On top of the continuing PS4 Spring Sale, PlayStation owners can now claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey absolutely free! You don't even have to be a PlayStation Plus member. Be sure to claim those games while browsing the Spring Sale, which continues on for another week.
Sadly for Xbox One owners, the Microsoft Spring Sale is over. But there are still a few games worth picking up during the lesser Couch Co-Op and Retro/Family sales. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, many of those sales are still going down, while a few new games have joined the fray. But all of these deals are for a limited time, so don't sit on your hands if you're looking for something new to play.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Project CARS 2 - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - FREE!
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - $14.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Play better at home. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Couch Co-Op Sale.
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition - $36.36 (25% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Plan a family night. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Retro and Family Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Journey - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $40.19 (33% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $22.49 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.59 (51% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rez Infinite - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 300 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $35.99 (10% off)
- Ubisoft Eggtastic Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $4.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $29.99 (40% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $34.99 (30% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $29.99 (40% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Spring Sale
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Heave Ho - $6.99 (30% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Downwell - $1.49 (50% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Games Spring-Has-Sprung Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.74 (25% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Sparklite - $14.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- 505 Spring Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Abzu - $13.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Zumba: Burn It Up - $27.99 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shin'en Spring Sale
- The Touryst - $13.99 (30% off)
- Fast RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Art of Balance - $6.29 (30% off)
- Raw Fury Spring Festival
- Bad North - $8.99 (40% off)
- GoNNER - $2.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $4.49 (67% off)
- Mosaic - $15.99 (20% off)
- Out There Omega: The Alliance - $7.49 (50% off)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- HandyGames Birthday Sale 2020
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt - $3.99 (80% off)
- Stunt Kite Party - $0.20 (98% off)
- Clouds & Sheep 2 - $0.20 (98% off)
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games - $0.20 (98% off)
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tomorrow Corporation Collection Sale
- World of Goo - $7.49 (50% off)
- Little Inferno - $7.49 (50% off)
- Human Resource Machine - $7.49 (50% off)
- 7 Billion Humans - $7.49 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $29.99 (25% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $20.09 (33% off)
- FIFA 20 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $17.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.24 (66% off)
- Road Redemption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $5.99 (60% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $7.49 (50% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $7.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $29.99 (40% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $30.14 (30% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Saturday Morning RPG - $0.99 (90% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $19.99 (33% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $13.99 (30% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Way of the Passive Fist - $1.49 (90% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (67% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
- Severed - $4.49 (67% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Armello - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 17: Free Uncharted and Journey