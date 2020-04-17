New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 17: Free Uncharted and Journey

The spring sales continue, but PlayStation has added a little something extra by offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Have you not been keeping up with the Spring Sales? Things have been getting even better with the console makers, with PlayStation taking the lead. On top of the continuing PS4 Spring Sale, PlayStation owners can now claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey absolutely free! You don't even have to be a PlayStation Plus member. Be sure to claim those games while browsing the Spring Sale, which continues on for another week.

Sadly for Xbox One owners, the Microsoft Spring Sale is over. But there are still a few games worth picking up during the lesser Couch Co-Op and Retro/Family sales. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, many of those sales are still going down, while a few new games have joined the fray. But all of these deals are for a limited time, so don't sit on your hands if you're looking for something new to play.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola