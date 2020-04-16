G.I. Joe Hasbro showcase features new figures, game, and merch Hasbro has a new line of G.I. Joe figures coming that will fit perfectly alongside the new mobile game and clothing!

G.I. Joe is a household name known the world over. From little kids imaging fantastical situations in a playroom to adults collecting memorabilia, there’s a special agent for all of us. The team at Hasbro know this and it reflects in their 2020 showcase. We had a chance to check out some new G.I. Joe figures, a brand new mobile game, and even some merchandise. Please check out the video below!

G.I. Joe Hasbro showcase

The first products off the line that we got to inspect were a series of G.I. Joe 6-inch figurines. Fans will be pleased to see Duke, Scarlett, and Roadblock featured in highly-detailed, 30-points of articulation, figurines. Each of these impressive pieces retail for $19.99 USD and will release June 1st.

There was another outstanding figure on display: Snake Eyes. This figure is a deluxe version that features numerous ninja weaponry as well as alternative hands for various striking poses. The box also contains a themed artwork and an accessory wall to store all the weapons.

It wasn’t just physical toys too, but digital entertainment. The team has also released a new mobile game, G.I. Joe: War On Cobra, which is available now on iOS and Android. Players can experience this multiplayer game from either side of the fight – no judgements! Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a Nintendo Switch release.

Finally, to really show off your true colors, Hasbro is releasing licenced merchandise including hats, shoes, and clothing items. Customers are also encouraged to visit the Hasbro site to check out the products and to offer suggestions of what else they’d love to see!

The GI Joe figurines will be available on June 1st for $19.99 USD with the Snake Eyes figure available for pre-order through Hasbro for $39.99 USD. For more looks at other toys and collectibles, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.