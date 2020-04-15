Interview: New cards coming to the Pokemon TCG with Rebel Clash The latest line of Pokemon cards introduces more creatures from the franchises newest generation.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has existed in parallel to the games since the very beginning. Over time, the TCG has developed into its own community of traders and competitive players. Every handful of years, the Pokemon games hit a new “generation”, introducing brand new Pokemon, characters, and location. Typically, new installments are added to the TCG to introduce these monsters not long after.

Pokemon Sword and Shield kicked off generation 8 when it released on Nintendo Switch back in November 2019. Since then, the new creatures have already made their way into the Pokemon TCG with the first line of cards from Sword and Shield. Now, the Pokemon company has a second wave of Sword and Shield cards on the way, titled “Rebel Clash.”

In the video, we see new cards based on Sword and Shield legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta. A large aspect to Pokemon cards is collecting and trading. Collectors may take interest in the Elite Trainer Box. In addition to some booster packs, the box comes with sleeves and dividers for players to organize and store their cards.

Fans of the Pokemon TCG won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the Rebel Clash line of cards, as the company plans to launch them on May 1. For more exclusive videos and interviews, subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV you Youtube.