Chex Quest HD is part of Steam's complete breakfast this summer
In one of the most unexpected gaming stories to come along in a minute, cult classic cereal tie-in Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer.
There's such a heavy atmosphere in the world right now, so let's take a moment to dive into the lighter side of gaming news. Did you know there was once a game that was tied to cereal? It sounds like a fever dream, but no, there was an actual game that was released by cereal manufacturer General Mills. They called it Chex Quest and, believe it or not, it's making a comeback.
Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this Summer and it will be free to play.— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) April 14, 2020
This new version will feature 2 player Split-screen multiplayer and 6 playable characters.https://t.co/pgOGJ2wELx pic.twitter.com/18wp2ccHnY
On Tuesday, developer Pixelbuster discovered a Steam listing for an HD remaster called Chex Quest HD. Yes, not only is the cereal tie-in coming back, but it's getting remastered with two-player local co-op and six different characters. Some might be asking, what even is Chex Quest and is it any good?
Here's the description taken verbatim from the Steam listing:
Chex Quest was designed to be a knockoff of the original Doom, complete with corridor-style shooting and first-person perspective. Was it any good? This will shock readers, but apparently, it was actually good! Back in August, James Rolfe (a.k.a. the Angry Video Game Nerd) took an in-depth look at Chex Quest, where he was stunned to discover that the game was honestly decent.
To make this story even wilder, it doesn't end with a digital remaster. The team at Limited Run Games is also getting in on the action with a full-blown collectors package. Chex Warrior Edition comes with the original Chex Quest, a poster, concept art, pins, shirts, and even a Chex Warrior statue. It's set to run for $149.99 on the Limited Run Games website.
Can't get enough of Chex Quest? Us neither. We've made a special Chex Warrior Edition of Chex Quest for PC, featuring enamel pins, a t-shirt, a FULL SCALE ZORCHER REPLICA (!), and more... available during a 4-week pre-order starting April 17 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/FFHCb4SnYR— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 14, 2020
Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer and will be available absolutely free. You don't even have to buy a package of Chex Mix. (Though Chex Mix is heavily recommended.)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Chex Quest HD is part of Steam's complete breakfast this summer
I didn't know about the cereal video game. Do you know about the dog food video game?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chase_the_Chuck_Wagon
It's a real thing. I bought it in a box of cereal back in the day and still have the disc. It's literally just DOOM with different graphics, sounds and levels and it's suitable for kids
AVGN did a thing on it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg0y9i5E7nY
It had two official sequels, the latter of which was in 2008.
Whole thing is free online
https://www.chexmix.com/chexquest/
