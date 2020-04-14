Chex Quest HD is part of Steam's complete breakfast this summer In one of the most unexpected gaming stories to come along in a minute, cult classic cereal tie-in Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer.

There's such a heavy atmosphere in the world right now, so let's take a moment to dive into the lighter side of gaming news. Did you know there was once a game that was tied to cereal? It sounds like a fever dream, but no, there was an actual game that was released by cereal manufacturer General Mills. They called it Chex Quest and, believe it or not, it's making a comeback.

Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this Summer and it will be free to play.



This new version will feature 2 player Split-screen multiplayer and 6 playable characters.https://t.co/pgOGJ2wELx pic.twitter.com/18wp2ccHnY — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) April 14, 2020

On Tuesday, developer Pixelbuster discovered a Steam listing for an HD remaster called Chex Quest HD. Yes, not only is the cereal tie-in coming back, but it's getting remastered with two-player local co-op and six different characters. Some might be asking, what even is Chex Quest and is it any good?

Here's the description taken verbatim from the Steam listing:

The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks' outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy "Flemoids" have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully you have a handy array of "zorching" devices which can send these invaders back to their home dimension so you can succeed in your mission.

Chex Quest was designed to be a knockoff of the original Doom, complete with corridor-style shooting and first-person perspective. Was it any good? This will shock readers, but apparently, it was actually good! Back in August, James Rolfe (a.k.a. the Angry Video Game Nerd) took an in-depth look at Chex Quest, where he was stunned to discover that the game was honestly decent.

To make this story even wilder, it doesn't end with a digital remaster. The team at Limited Run Games is also getting in on the action with a full-blown collectors package. Chex Warrior Edition comes with the original Chex Quest, a poster, concept art, pins, shirts, and even a Chex Warrior statue. It's set to run for $149.99 on the Limited Run Games website.

Can't get enough of Chex Quest? Us neither. We've made a special Chex Warrior Edition of Chex Quest for PC, featuring enamel pins, a t-shirt, a FULL SCALE ZORCHER REPLICA (!), and more... available during a 4-week pre-order starting April 17 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/FFHCb4SnYR — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 14, 2020

Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer and will be available absolutely free. You don't even have to buy a package of Chex Mix. (Though Chex Mix is heavily recommended.)