Chex Quest HD is part of Steam's complete breakfast this summer

In one of the most unexpected gaming stories to come along in a minute, cult classic cereal tie-in Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer.
Ozzie Mejia
4

There's such a heavy atmosphere in the world right now, so let's take a moment to dive into the lighter side of gaming news. Did you know there was once a game that was tied to cereal? It sounds like a fever dream, but no, there was an actual game that was released by cereal manufacturer General Mills. They called it Chex Quest and, believe it or not, it's making a comeback.

On Tuesday, developer Pixelbuster discovered a Steam listing for an HD remaster called Chex Quest HD. Yes, not only is the cereal tie-in coming back, but it's getting remastered with two-player local co-op and six different characters. Some might be asking, what even is Chex Quest and is it any good?

Here's the description taken verbatim from the Steam listing:

Chex Quest was designed to be a knockoff of the original Doom, complete with corridor-style shooting and first-person perspective. Was it any good? This will shock readers, but apparently, it was actually good! Back in August, James Rolfe (a.k.a. the Angry Video Game Nerd) took an in-depth look at Chex Quest, where he was stunned to discover that the game was honestly decent.

To make this story even wilder, it doesn't end with a digital remaster. The team at Limited Run Games is also getting in on the action with a full-blown collectors package. Chex Warrior Edition comes with the original Chex Quest, a poster, concept art, pins, shirts, and even a Chex Warrior statue. It's set to run for $149.99 on the Limited Run Games website.

Chex Quest HD is coming to Steam this summer and will be available absolutely free. You don't even have to buy a package of Chex Mix. (Though Chex Mix is heavily recommended.)

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

