Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 10: Free Hitman Steam weekend

Nothing wreaks more havoc on a contract killer's lifestyle than having to stay at home. If nothing else, at least technology has come far enough that it's possible to take out targets from the comfort of your couch. If you want to keep your skills sharp, Agent 47 is waiting for you. Hitman 2 and Hitman GOTY Edition are both on sale on Steam this weekend and if you're looking to avoid parting with your money, you can jump into Hitman: Season One for free this weekend.
That goes along with some other great Steam deals that include the Frontier Developments catalog, Gears 5, CODE VEIN, Civilization VI, and more. Elsewhere, the Epic Spring Sale continues on, with Fanatical and Origin launching their own Spring Sales. Blizzard has a half-off deal for the latest WoW expansion, Green Man Gaming is getting into co-op, GOG.com has some old-school Blizzard games, and Ubisoft has The Crew 2 and is tacking on a free weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Close to the Sun - FREE until 4/16
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - FREE until 4/16
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $39.99 (20% off)
- What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Falcon Age - $12.99 (35% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Everything - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $6.79 (66% off)
Fanatical
Pick and mix five of your favorite SNK games in the SNK Pick & Mix Build Your Own Bundle. Get 1 for $1 or 5 for $2.99. These activate on GOG.com.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- >Observer_ [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.59 (72% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $15.74 (55% off)
- Team Sonic Racing [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.59 (62% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Quake Collection [Steam] - $7.49 (88% off)
GamersGate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.48 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I & II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 (75% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.19 (23% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.01 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $42.82 (29% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.56 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.21 (43% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $15.98 (47% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 [Steam] - $13.32 (47% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $20.90 (78% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.60 (56% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.36 (63% off)
- Rage 2 - $18.21 (70% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $18.21 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.52 (72% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.52 (72% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $12.00 (52% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Sorcerer King: Rivals and Dead Man's Draw. Pay more than the average $10.17 for Galactic Civilizations III and the Crusade, Retribution, and Mega Events DLC packs. Pay $13 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins (w/Earth Rising expansion and soundtrack), Star Control I & II, Star Control III, the Galactic Civilizations III Intrigue Expansion DLC, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need For Speed Heat [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.79 (88% off)
- The best of Electronic Arts is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's EA Sale.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- RAD [Steam] - $9.79 (51% off)
- The best of Bandai Namco is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $19.99 (67% off)
- FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $5.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $11.99 (40% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $11.99 (60% off)
- Origin is in the middle of a giant Spring Sale, one which includes more than just games from Electronic Arts. Check out all of the games featured in Origin's Spring Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!
- The Crew 2 - $15.00 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/13)
- The Crew 2 Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $13.19 (34% off)
Steam
- Drawful 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/10 at 10PM PT)
- Planet Zoo - $33.74 (25% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster: Complete the Collection - $59.23 (59% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- The best from Frontier Developments is on sale this weekend! Check out all of the games featured in the Steam Frontier Publisher Weekend sale.
- Hitman 2 - $11.95 (80% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $11.75 (84% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Season 1 until 4/12. Find it here.)
- ArcheAge: Unchained - $20.01 (23% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/12)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Below - $18.74 (25% off)
- Grim Dawn - $5.00 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $15.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $19.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition - $48.14 (71% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $10.00 (80% off)
- Rez Infinite - $12.49 (50% off)
- Green Hell - $18.74 (25% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $17.49 (50% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy Pack - $12.49 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts - $4.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broken Age - $7.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 10: Free Hitman Steam weekend