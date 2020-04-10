Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 10: Free Hitman Steam weekend

Nothing wreaks more havoc on a contract killer's lifestyle than having to stay at home. If nothing else, at least technology has come far enough that it's possible to take out targets from the comfort of your couch. If you want to keep your skills sharp, Agent 47 is waiting for you. Hitman 2 and Hitman GOTY Edition are both on sale on Steam this weekend and if you're looking to avoid parting with your money, you can jump into Hitman: Season One for free this weekend.

That goes along with some other great Steam deals that include the Frontier Developments catalog, Gears 5, CODE VEIN, Civilization VI, and more. Elsewhere, the Epic Spring Sale continues on, with Fanatical and Origin launching their own Spring Sales. Blizzard has a half-off deal for the latest WoW expansion, Green Man Gaming is getting into co-op, GOG.com has some old-school Blizzard games, and Ubisoft has The Crew 2 and is tacking on a free weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pick and mix five of your favorite SNK games in the SNK Pick & Mix Build Your Own Bundle. Get 1 for $1 or 5 for $2.99. These activate on GOG.com.

Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. You'll also receive Divinoids and a sneak peek of Ring of Pain. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Sorcerer King: Rivals and Dead Man's Draw. Pay more than the average $10.17 for Galactic Civilizations III and the Crusade, Retribution, and Mega Events DLC packs. Pay $13 or more to also receive Star Control: Origins (w/Earth Rising expansion and soundtrack), Star Control I & II, Star Control III, the Galactic Civilizations III Intrigue Expansion DLC, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!

Steam