ShackStream: Let's play Red Dead Redemption 2 - Part 2 We made our way off the snowy mountain, and now it's time to establish some roots in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Howdy, partners, and welcome to our second Red Dead Redemption 2 let’s play livestream. Today, we’ll be continuing our journey from Horseshoe Overlook near Valentine. The action kicks off at 11 a.m. PDT or 2 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Our plan today includes making a little money, unlocking the ledger at camp, tracking down a new horse, and maybe looking into crafting some new clothing for Arthur Morgan. I’m sure there will be unexpected twists and turns along the path, but that’s what makes a journey great, right?

If you’ve never played Red Dead Redemption 2, I’ll be working my way through the entire game’s story in the next little while. It’ll be a spoiler-free experience, so feel free to open the stream on a second screen and watch while you work or play something yourself.

Before we get started, I’d like to take a moment to recognize everyone who watches, chats, and supports our stream in the many ways they do. Your support is noticed and appreciated. If you have a Twitch Prime subscription available, we’d love for you to consider using it on us. If you have Amazon Prime and aren’t sure what Twitch Prime is, we have a handy guide to help you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.