Hearthstone lists Demon Hunter nerfs one day after release That didn't take very long, as Blizzard has already outlined nerfs for Hearthstone's new Demon Hunter class just a day after it was released.

So if you've played Hearthstone's Ashes of Outland expansion, then you've probably run into two types of players. There's the player who's running Demon Hunter and there's there player who's not running Demon Hunter, with the latter become increasingly rare. That's for good reason. Demon Hunter has come out strong out of the gate. It's proven so strong, in fact, that Blizzard has moved to dole out immediate nerfs, just 24 hours after the class first released.

The following cards are getting nerfed, according to the Hearthstone forums:

Skull of Gul'dan : Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

: Mana cost increased from 5 to 6. Imprisoned Antaen : Mana cost increased from 5 to 6.

: Mana cost increased from 5 to 6. Eye Beam : Outcast Mana cost increased from 0 to 1.

: Outcast Mana cost increased from 0 to 1. Aldrachi Warblades Durability decreased from 3 to 2.

The changes are going out so quickly that the nerfs will only show up while in-game for the time being. The changes will show up in the player's card collection soon, but Blizzard is looking to rush this server-side update out the door by the end of tomorrow.

The changes won't end with the ranked ladder, either. Demon Hunter class card rates are being decreased in Arena, so don't expect to see many of them going forward. Blizzard is looking into a future update before discussing Demon Hunter's place in Arena further.

Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland is out now. If you're looking for a few decks to try out, we offered up six Standard decks to try earlier today. And if you're looking to try Demon Hunter yourself, here's how to play.