ShackStream: Let's play Red Dead Redemption 2 - Part 1 Taking a trip through Red Dead Redemption 2 and its story mode, one stream at a time.

Greetings, travelers, and welcome to our first of many Red Dead Redemption 2 livestreams. Today, we’ll begin our journey to play through the entire story mode, one stream at a time. Today’s action will kick off at 2 p.m. PDT or 5 p.m. EDT.

To give you an idea of what to expect, I’ll be taking my time and really digging into the open world. We’ll do missions and progress the story, but there will be plenty of hunting and fishing along the path. I tend to go for a walk in that game and not make it back to camp for a week. We’ll be crafting clothes, cooking food, and investigating everything that catches our eye. Even though I’m very familiar with the game and the story, I’ll be providing a spoiler-free experience so you can enjoy it if you haven’t done so before.

