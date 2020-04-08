Weapons and stats - Valorant
Learn about every weapon in Valorant, its stats, and how best to use it in combat.
There are a lot of weapons in Valorant. Depending on your playstyle, and perhaps your funds, picking the right weapon for the round is going to be important. The only way you can do this, is if you know the details of every weapon in your arsenal.
All weapons - Valorant
Players will find 18 weapons available in Valorant. Of these eighteen weapons, only two will be the most commonly used: the tactical knife and classic pistol. The reason for this is that these are the two weapons every player spawns with in the first round. Now whether or not you use these in the first round or buy another weapon is going to come down to your team's strategy. However, these two weapons make up the foundation of the experience and you should practice using them.
Under construction: The following guide is being developed as we get more hands-on time with Valorant. Anticipate more details on each weapon, including strategies and general thoughts, in the coming days. For now, enjoy some stats.
Melee
There is not a lot of information about the only melee weapon in Valorant, but as Doug always says, "You run faster with a knife", and the same holds true here. If you can account for the weapon-swap time, consider holding the knife to quickly get around the map. This also does considerable damage and will likely be a great option if you manage to flank someone.
Sidearms
Classic
|Classic Pistol
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|3-Round Burst, spread increase
|26
|78
|22
|0-30m
|Fire Rate: 2.22 rounds/sec
|22
|66
|18
|30-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|12
|Wall Penetration
|Low
Shorty
|Shorty
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 3.3 rounds per second
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|None
|12
|36
|10
|0-9m
|N/A
|8
|24
|6
|9-15m
|Magazine Capacity
|2
|3
|9
|2
|15-50m
|Wall Penetration
|Low
Frenzy
|Frenzy
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 10 rounds per second
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|None
|26
|78
|22
|0-20m
|N/A
|21
|63
|17
|20-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|13
|Wall Penetration
|Low
Ghost
|Ghost
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|None
|30
|105
|26
|0-30m
|N/A
|25
|88
|21
|30-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|15
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Sheriff
|Sheriff
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|None
|55
|160
|47
|0-30m
|N/A
|50
|145
|43
|30-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|6
|Wall Penetration
|High
SMGs
Stinger
|Stinger
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 18 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.15x) 4-Round Burst, spread reduction
|27
|67
|23
|0-20m
|Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec
|25
|62
|21
|20-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|20
|Wall Penetration
|Low
Spectre
|Spectre
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 13.33 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.15x), slight spread reduction
|26
|78
|22
|0-20m
|Fire Rate: 12 rounds/sec
|22
|66
|18
|20-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|30
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Shotguns
Bucky
|Bucky
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Semi-Automatic Air Burst (extended primary fire shot)
|22
|44
|19
|0-8m
|Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec
|17
|34
|14
|8-12m
|Magazine Capacity
|5
|9
|18
|8
|12-50m
|Wall Penetration
|Low
Judge
|Judge
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 3.5 rounds/second
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|None
|17
|34
|14
|0-10m
|N/A
|13
|26
|11
|10-15m
|Magazine Capacity
|7
|10
|20
|9
|15-50m
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Rifles
Bulldog
|Bulldog
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 9.15 rounds/sec
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.25x), 3-Round Burst
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec
|35
|116
|30
|0-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|24
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Guardian
|Guardian
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.5x), slight spread reduection
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec
|65
|195
|49
|0-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|12
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Phantom
|Phantom
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 11 rounds/sec
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction
|39
|156
|33
|0-15m
|Fire Rate: 9.9 rounds/sec
|35
|140
|30
|15-30m
|Magazine Capacity
|30
|31
|124
|26
|30-50m
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Vandal
|Vandal
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 9.25 rounds/sec
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduection
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Fire Rate: 8.32 rounds/sec
|39
|156
|33
|0-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|25
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Snipers
Marshal
|Marshal
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 1.5 rounds/sec
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (2.5x), slight spread reduction
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Fire Rate: 1.2 rounds/sec
|101
|202
|85
|0-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|5
|Wall Penetration
|Medium
Operator
|Operator
|Primary Fire
|Semi-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec
|Alt. Fire
|Dual-Zoom Mode (2.5x, 5x), significant spread reduction
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec
|150
|255
|127
|0-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|5
|Wall Penetration
|High
Heavies
Ares
|Ares
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire)
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction
|30
|72
|25
|0-30m
|Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire)
|28
|67
|23
|30-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|50
|Wall Penetration
|High
Odin
|Odin
|Primary Fire
|Full-Automatic
|
Damage
|Fire Rate: 12 to 15 rounds/sec (increasing during fire)
|Body
|Head
|Leg
|Distance
|Alt. Fire
|Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction
|38
|95
|32
|0-30m
|Fire Rate: 15.6 rounds/sec
|31
|77
|26
|30-50m
|Magazine Capacity
|100
|Wall Penetration
|High
Now that you’ve got a good grasp on the values of each weapon in Valorant, you can use that knowledge to make more informed decision mid-game. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Valorant page for more helpful guides to get you started and on-track.
