Weapons and stats - Valorant

Learn about every weapon in Valorant, its stats, and how best to use it in combat.
Sam Chandler
There are a lot of weapons in Valorant. Depending on your playstyle, and perhaps your funds, picking the right weapon for the round is going to be important. The only way you can do this, is if you know the details of every weapon in your arsenal.

All weapons - Valorant

Players will find 18 weapons available in Valorant. Of these eighteen weapons, only two will be the most commonly used: the tactical knife and classic pistol. The reason for this is that these are the two weapons every player spawns with in the first round. Now whether or not you use these in the first round or buy another weapon is going to come down to your team's strategy. However, these two weapons make up the foundation of the experience and you should practice using them.

Under construction: The following guide is being developed as we get more hands-on time with Valorant. Anticipate more details on each weapon, including strategies and general thoughts, in the coming days. For now, enjoy some stats.

Melee

There is not a lot of information about the only melee weapon in Valorant, but as Doug always says, "You run faster with a knife", and the same holds true here. If you can account for the weapon-swap time, consider holding the knife to quickly get around the map. This also does considerable damage and will likely be a great option if you manage to flank someone.

Valorant weapon stats Tactical Knife

Sidearms

Classic

Valorant weapon stats Classic
Classic Pistol
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire 3-Round Burst, spread increase 26 78 22 0-30m
Fire Rate: 2.22 rounds/sec 22 66 18 30-50m
Magazine Capacity 12
Wall Penetration Low

Shorty

Valorant weapon stats Shorty
Shorty
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 3.3 rounds per second Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire None 12 36 10 0-9m
N/A 8 24 6 9-15m
Magazine Capacity 2 3 9 2 15-50m
Wall Penetration Low

Frenzy

Valorant weapon stats Frenzy
Frenzy
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 10 rounds per second Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire None 26 78 22 0-20m
N/A 21 63 17 20-50m
Magazine Capacity 13
Wall Penetration Low

Ghost

Valorant weapon stats Ghost
Ghost
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire None 30 105 26 0-30m
N/A 25 88 21 30-50m
Magazine Capacity 15
Wall Penetration Medium

Sheriff

Valorant weapon stats Sheriff
Sheriff
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire None 55 160 47 0-30m
N/A 50 145 43 30-50m
Magazine Capacity 6
Wall Penetration High

SMGs

Stinger

Valorant weapon stats Stinger
Stinger
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 18 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.15x) 4-Round Burst, spread reduction 27 67 23 0-20m
Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec 25 62 21 20-50m
Magazine Capacity 20
Wall Penetration Low

Spectre

Valorant weapon stats Spectre
Spectre
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 13.33 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.15x), slight spread reduction 26 78 22 0-20m
Fire Rate: 12 rounds/sec 22 66 18 20-50m
Magazine Capacity 30
Wall Penetration Medium

Shotguns

Bucky

Valorant weapon stats Bucky
Bucky
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Semi-Automatic Air Burst (extended primary fire shot) 22 44 19 0-8m
Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec 17 34 14 8-12m
Magazine Capacity 5 9 18 8 12-50m
Wall Penetration Low

Judge

Valorant weapon stats Judge
Judge
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 3.5 rounds/second Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire None 17 34 14 0-10m
N/A 13 26 11 10-15m
Magazine Capacity 7 10 20 9 15-50m
Wall Penetration Medium

Rifles

Bulldog

Valorant weapon stats Bulldog
Bulldog
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 9.15 rounds/sec
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), 3-Round Burst Body Head Leg Distance
Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec 35 116 30 0-50m
Magazine Capacity 24
Wall Penetration Medium

Guardian

Valorant weapon stats Guardian
Guardian
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.5x), slight spread reduection Body Head Leg Distance
Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec 65 195 49 0-50m
Magazine Capacity 12
Wall Penetration Medium

Phantom

Valorant weapon stats Phantom
Phantom
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 11 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 39 156 33 0-15m
Fire Rate: 9.9 rounds/sec 35 140 30 15-30m
Magazine Capacity 30 31 124 26 30-50m
Wall Penetration Medium

Vandal

Valorant weapon stats Vandal
Vandal
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 9.25 rounds/sec
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduection Body Head Leg Distance
Fire Rate: 8.32 rounds/sec 39 156 33 0-50m
Magazine Capacity 25
Wall Penetration Medium

Snipers

Marshal

Valorant weapon stats Marshal
Marshal
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 1.5 rounds/sec
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (2.5x), slight spread reduction Body Head Leg Distance
Fire Rate: 1.2 rounds/sec 101 202 85 0-50m
Magazine Capacity 5
Wall Penetration Medium

Operator

Valorant weapon stats Operator
Operator
Primary Fire Semi-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec
Alt. Fire Dual-Zoom Mode (2.5x, 5x), significant spread reduction Body Head Leg Distance
Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec 150 255 127 0-50m
Magazine Capacity 5
Wall Penetration High

Heavies

Ares

Valorant weapon stats Ares
Ares
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 30 72 25 0-30m
Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) 28 67 23 30-50m
Magazine Capacity 50
Wall Penetration High

Odin

Valorant weapon stats Odin
Odin
Primary Fire Full-Automatic

Damage
Fire Rate: 12 to 15 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) Body Head Leg Distance
Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 38 95 32 0-30m
Fire Rate: 15.6 rounds/sec 31 77 26 30-50m
Magazine Capacity 100
Wall Penetration High

Now that you’ve got a good grasp on the values of each weapon in Valorant, you can use that knowledge to make more informed decision mid-game. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Valorant page for more helpful guides to get you started and on-track.

