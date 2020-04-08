Weapons and stats - Valorant Learn about every weapon in Valorant, its stats, and how best to use it in combat.

There are a lot of weapons in Valorant. Depending on your playstyle, and perhaps your funds, picking the right weapon for the round is going to be important. The only way you can do this, is if you know the details of every weapon in your arsenal.

All weapons - Valorant

Players will find 18 weapons available in Valorant. Of these eighteen weapons, only two will be the most commonly used: the tactical knife and classic pistol. The reason for this is that these are the two weapons every player spawns with in the first round. Now whether or not you use these in the first round or buy another weapon is going to come down to your team's strategy. However, these two weapons make up the foundation of the experience and you should practice using them.

Under construction: The following guide is being developed as we get more hands-on time with Valorant. Anticipate more details on each weapon, including strategies and general thoughts, in the coming days. For now, enjoy some stats.

Melee

There is not a lot of information about the only melee weapon in Valorant, but as Doug always says, "You run faster with a knife", and the same holds true here. If you can account for the weapon-swap time, consider holding the knife to quickly get around the map. This also does considerable damage and will likely be a great option if you manage to flank someone.

Sidearms

Classic

Classic Pistol Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire 3-Round Burst, spread increase 26 78 22 0-30m Fire Rate: 2.22 rounds/sec 22 66 18 30-50m Magazine Capacity 12 Wall Penetration Low

Shorty

Shorty Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 3.3 rounds per second Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire None 12 36 10 0-9m N/A 8 24 6 9-15m Magazine Capacity 2 3 9 2 15-50m Wall Penetration Low

Frenzy

Frenzy Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 10 rounds per second Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire None 26 78 22 0-20m N/A 21 63 17 20-50m Magazine Capacity 13 Wall Penetration Low

Ghost

Ghost Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 6.75 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire None 30 105 26 0-30m N/A 25 88 21 30-50m Magazine Capacity 15 Wall Penetration Medium

Sheriff

Sheriff Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire None 55 160 47 0-30m N/A 50 145 43 30-50m Magazine Capacity 6 Wall Penetration High

SMGs

Stinger

Stinger Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 18 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.15x) 4-Round Burst, spread reduction 27 67 23 0-20m Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec 25 62 21 20-50m Magazine Capacity 20 Wall Penetration Low

Spectre

Spectre Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 13.33 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.15x), slight spread reduction 26 78 22 0-20m Fire Rate: 12 rounds/sec 22 66 18 20-50m Magazine Capacity 30 Wall Penetration Medium

Shotguns

Bucky

Bucky Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Semi-Automatic Air Burst (extended primary fire shot) 22 44 19 0-8m Fire Rate: 1.1 rounds/sec 17 34 14 8-12m Magazine Capacity 5 9 18 8 12-50m Wall Penetration Low

Judge

Judge Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 3.5 rounds/second Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire None 17 34 14 0-10m N/A 13 26 11 10-15m Magazine Capacity 7 10 20 9 15-50m Wall Penetration Medium

Rifles

Bulldog

Bulldog Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 9.15 rounds/sec Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), 3-Round Burst Body Head Leg Distance Fire Rate: 4 rounds/sec 35 116 30 0-50m Magazine Capacity 24 Wall Penetration Medium

Guardian

Guardian Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.5x), slight spread reduection Body Head Leg Distance Fire Rate: 6.5 rounds/sec 65 195 49 0-50m Magazine Capacity 12 Wall Penetration Medium

Phantom

Phantom Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 11 rounds/sec Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 39 156 33 0-15m Fire Rate: 9.9 rounds/sec 35 140 30 15-30m Magazine Capacity 30 31 124 26 30-50m Wall Penetration Medium

Vandal

Vandal Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 9.25 rounds/sec Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduection Body Head Leg Distance Fire Rate: 8.32 rounds/sec 39 156 33 0-50m Magazine Capacity 25 Wall Penetration Medium

Snipers

Marshal

Marshal Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 1.5 rounds/sec Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (2.5x), slight spread reduction Body Head Leg Distance Fire Rate: 1.2 rounds/sec 101 202 85 0-50m Magazine Capacity 5 Wall Penetration Medium

Operator

Operator Primary Fire Semi-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec Alt. Fire Dual-Zoom Mode (2.5x, 5x), significant spread reduction Body Head Leg Distance Fire Rate: 0.75 rounds/sec 150 255 127 0-50m Magazine Capacity 5 Wall Penetration High

Heavies

Ares

Ares Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 30 72 25 0-30m Fire Rate: 10 to 13 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) 28 67 23 30-50m Magazine Capacity 50 Wall Penetration High

Odin

Odin Primary Fire Full-Automatic Damage Fire Rate: 12 to 15 rounds/sec (increasing during fire) Body Head Leg Distance Alt. Fire Zoom Mode (1.25x), slight spread reduction 38 95 32 0-30m Fire Rate: 15.6 rounds/sec 31 77 26 30-50m Magazine Capacity 100 Wall Penetration High

