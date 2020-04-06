Animal Crossing amiibo cards being replenished in Japan this June You might want to take advantage of the restock to snap up some Animal Crossing cards while they're currently available.

Looking to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons with your amiibo collection, but missing the cool cards you could purchase when they were out on the market? Retailers in Japan are about to restock those fun little collectibles.

Animal Crossing amiibo cards will soon be available at Japanese stores, with cards from all four series and the "Welcome amibo" collection, aside from the Sanrio collaboration. They're set to begin arriving in June 2020, so you might want to keep an eye out for a series of listings to go up so you can buy your own.

It's been pretty difficult to find these amiibo cards for some time, as the Japanese publication Game Watch initially noted that the first wave of cards ended up selling out. It's also expensive if you're trying to buy them online, with some going for around $90 or more.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons in such high demand right now, the amiibo cards are also important for players to nab when they're available. You can scan them into your game to get new villagers to spawn as well as a series of other surprises. What's more, you can use the Japanese cards to do it.

So if you're interested in grabbing a few cards here and there, be sure to keep an eye out for when this lineup drops to see if you can get a few packs for yourself.