Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes - Too many eggs If Bunny Day is ruining your island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then update 1.1.4 should help. Check out the patch notes here.

Bunny Day should be a pretty fun time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but an overabundance of event eggs in the game has players a little less than festive. Fortunately, Nintendo is pulling back on the Animal Crossing eggstravaganza in New Horizons update 1.1.4. Some new patch notes just launched detailing a curtailing of eggs in most situations through the coming week.

Nintendo dropped the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes on April 6, 2020 via the Nintendo website (translated through Google).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes

Eggs have been a little too abundant during Bunny Day. Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 aims to give you a little relief.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes are heavily centered around the abundance of eggs during the Bunny Day event. If you’ve been looking to get other non-event things collected and done on your island, this patch should help. There’s another small bug fix as well. You can check out the details in full below.

Balance adjustment

During the Easter event, the appearance rate of some “eggs” has been adjusted until April 11, 2020.

Eggs will be easier to collect on the day of Easter (April 12, 2020).

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Rex Kurushima to receive "Platinum Kogane" and pass different items to different models.

As usual, it’s worth noting that if you plan on playing co-op or online, make sure that everyone you’re playing with has updated to the current Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.4 update. The game will not allow you to play with previous versions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Did you miss any recent updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Be sure to check out previous updates which addressed a balloon bug, and one that fixed several progess-stalling situations.

