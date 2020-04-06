Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes - Too many eggs
If Bunny Day is ruining your island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then update 1.1.4 should help. Check out the patch notes here.
Bunny Day should be a pretty fun time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but an overabundance of event eggs in the game has players a little less than festive. Fortunately, Nintendo is pulling back on the Animal Crossing eggstravaganza in New Horizons update 1.1.4. Some new patch notes just launched detailing a curtailing of eggs in most situations through the coming week.
Nintendo dropped the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes on April 6, 2020 via the Nintendo website (translated through Google).
Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes
Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.4 patch notes are heavily centered around the abundance of eggs during the Bunny Day event. If you’ve been looking to get other non-event things collected and done on your island, this patch should help. There’s another small bug fix as well. You can check out the details in full below.
Balance adjustment
- During the Easter event, the appearance rate of some “eggs” has been adjusted until April 11, 2020.
- Eggs will be easier to collect on the day of Easter (April 12, 2020).
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Rex Kurushima to receive "Platinum Kogane" and pass different items to different models.
As usual, it’s worth noting that if you plan on playing co-op or online, make sure that everyone you’re playing with has updated to the current Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.4 update. The game will not allow you to play with previous versions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Did you miss any recent updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Be sure to check out previous updates which addressed a balloon bug, and one that fixed several progess-stalling situations.
Need any help with your island? Don’t forget to check out our extensive list of tips and walkthroughs in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub.
