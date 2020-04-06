Saints Row: The Third Remastered announced & coming May 2020 Deep Silver and Volition are getting the gang back together with Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and the game is coming in just a couple months.

Saints Row 3, better known as Saints Row: The Third, is often considered the high point of the series for many fans. It’s arguably where Volition stopped being so serious with Saints Row and went hard into the over-the-top goods the series would become known for (before also arguably going off the deep end in later titles). Volition and Deep Silver recognize the love for Saints Row 3, so they’re bringing it back to new consoles, and it’s happening this year. Saints Row: The Third Remastered has been announced and is coming in May 2020.

Deep Silver and Volition announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered in a new trailer on the Saints Row YouTube channel on April 6, 2020. Coming PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on PC on May 22, 2020, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on this remaster. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is slated to feature enhanced graphics, lighting, and visual effects, reworked environments, and a number of other visual upgrades. It will also feature single or co-op play and all of the DLC for the game in one package. You can check out the trailer below.

It was just last year that Saints Row: The Third made its way over to the Nintendo Switch, but that was simply the base game with the DLC - little in the way of extra bells and whistles. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is meant to be everything everyone loved about the game propelled into modern visuals. Steelport is looking like a much more beautiful city and there will be plenty to re-explore in the reimagined metropolis of gang territories and warzones as you fight and sleaze your way into taking it all.

With everything rebuilt from the ground up for this remaster, are you ready to take the Saints back to the top when the game launches in May?