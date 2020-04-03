Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 kicks off next week Get ready for another round of content as the third season of Modern Warfare gets ready to kick off.

Call of Duty players have had a lot of fun stuff to look forward to as of late. The third season of the popular shooter is coming on April 8, and that means there's plenty of new content coming with it for both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Activision took the time to tease the upcoming Season 3 of Modern Warfare via Twitter, sharing a new photo on the official Call of Duty account. It looks like there are a few new Operators on their way to the game, including Ghost, a female fighters, and a soldier with a prosthetic leg.

There also appear to be interesting references to some new maps, like Call of Duty 4's Backlot, and even some other familiar sights for fans who can't get enough of the shooter. Just in time for the Easter holiday, at that – but we already have time off, many of us, thanks to the coronavirus.

The second season for Modern Warfare originally began on February 11. It brought Rust with it in addition to a few other maps along the way, including the fan favorite Warzone battle royale. Warzone has yet to include any seasonal changes or difference in the past, so this will be the first time a new set of content has been introduced.

You'll want to go ahead and start completing challenges while you can in the previous season ahead of Season 3's debut. Whatever's in store for the game, you can bet there will be some interesting additions on their way.

What are you most looking forward to trying out in the new season of Call of Duty?