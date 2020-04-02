New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Last of Us Part 2 delayed "until further notice"

Naughty Dog has officially delayed The Last of Us Part 2, with no new date announced for the game just yet.
Brittany Vincent
24

It looks like we'll be waiting a long time to play The Last of Us Part 2, as it has officially been delayed "until further notice."

"As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed," the official announcement from Naughty Dog reads. "We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information."

The statement goes on to confirm that the team is nearly done with development" of the game and is "fixing" final bugs to be found within the code.

"However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," the message concluded. "We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

Obviously, the logistical issues in question likely point to the global pandemic we're currently going through thanks to the novel coronavirus, though the statement doesn't explicitly spell this out. This wasn't the only game to be hit hard by the delay hammer today. It appears that The Last of Us Part 2 was delayed in tandem with Iron Man 2, according to the official PlayStation Twitter account. 

It doesn't look like there's a new release date coming any time soon, so for now, we'll all need to go ahead and clear our calendars and maybe settle in with the games we've got and are still getting. It's a great time to be a gamer: Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake...the list goes on. We'll bring you more information when we get it.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  Shacknews
    reply
    April 2, 2020 11:09 AM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, The Last of Us Part 2 delayed "until further notice"

    baron calamity
      reply
      April 2, 2020 11:12 AM

      Expected that. Bummer but understandable.

    grendel
      reply
      April 2, 2020 11:15 AM

      Naughty Dog is fucking stupid, and Neil or whoever made this decision in an attempt to control the way players experience their game is REALLY fucking stupid.

      They have been torturing their dev team with 2 years of nonstop crunch and this delay is happening because either Naughty Dog, Sony, or both are worried they won't sell enough copies fast enough? Fuck you.

      baron calamity
        reply
        April 2, 2020 12:06 PM

        Yes but it is insensitive to release such a game now, no matter what their motivation is.

        grendel
          reply
          April 2, 2020 12:07 PM

          Insensitive?

          walker270
            reply
            April 2, 2020 12:09 PM

            Everyone needs to be in a state of perpetual misery and fear in order to get through this.

            MagicWishMonkey
              reply
              April 2, 2020 12:13 PM

              Could you stop with the stupid bullshit? We get it, you aren't particularly at risk with the covid stuff, but that doesn't mean other people around here aren't.

              It's not "perpetual misery and fear" if you have a heart condition that would mean being infected would possibly be fatal, with a virus that humans have never interacted with and have zero immunity from, and is also super virulent.

              walker270
                reply
                April 2, 2020 12:20 PM

                What makes you think I'm not at risk with this covid stuff?

                MagicWishMonkey
                  reply
                  April 2, 2020 12:24 PM

                  The fact that you ridicule anyone and everyone who take even the most basic precautions.

                  walker270
                    reply
                    April 2, 2020 12:29 PM

                    The people I ridicule are well beyond basic precautions and are attempting to impose their view of what constitutes "basic precautions" onto others. Or, in this case, when someone starts attempting to guilt others for venting about a first world problem.

                    Beyond that, not everyone here likes to voice all of their personal problems for the entire shack to see. Just because I poke at people trying to hype up the hysteria train doesn't mean I'm not in the same boat as everyone else.

                    DialDforDan
                      reply
                      April 2, 2020 1:18 PM

                      This is something a Trump supporter would write. it's wild.

                      walker270
                        reply
                        April 2, 2020 1:26 PM

                        Claiming you need to quarantine for 14 days every time you interact with the outside world is not a "basic precaution" right now. Neither is letting your food rot outside for 3+ days. Even then I only chimed in when those posters started trying to impose their stance on others.

                        MagicWishMonkey
                          reply
                          April 2, 2020 1:34 PM

                          But he's not the only person you're ridiculing. You talk like anyone taking anything other than "stay 6 feet from other people" precautions is nutjob territory.

                          walker270
                            reply
                            April 2, 2020 1:42 PM

                            ... except I'm not? The vast majority of my posts on the subject have been regarding interpreting the data surrounding COVID itself.

                            The only times I remember getting on people about their precautions are when they start making up stuff that isn't supported by current scientific understanding and when they start getting up on other people for not adhering to it. Much of that deals with outdoor exercise and take-out food, or when it's outright silly like a 14-day quarantine for checking your mail.

                            MagicWishMonkey
                              reply
                              April 2, 2020 1:50 PM

                              Ok, maybe I'm misremembering, just seems like you give people an extraordinary amount of shit over this.

                              walker270
                                reply
                                April 2, 2020 2:22 PM

                                I mostly just give people shit about repeatedly poorly interpreting data or cherry-picking the worst paragraphs of an article to put forth. Lately I've tacked on calling out over-the-top doomsday prophecies that don't come to pass, too, that seem mostly geared towards amping the hysteria as opposed to productive conversation.

                                My stance on precautions is at minimum do what's recommended in your area and beyond that do whatever gives you some level of comfort or sense of well being, but stop yourself from judging, harassing or insisting upon other people for not adhering to your own level of precautions beyond what's recommended. Essentially parsing out the difference between "I do" vs. "you should." Managing our sanity is just as important right now as our safety, but it shouldn't come at the cost of amping other people's anxiety over the situation as well.

                                The one exception comes to hording toilet paper or eggs. Seriously fuck anyone still doing that.

                                Evil Benius
                                  reply
                                  April 2, 2020 2:28 PM

                                  I accidentally became an egg hoarder when my brother in law gave us two dozen eggs from their chickens when we already had two dozen (I always keep one backup once we open a new one). His girlfriend helps run a farm that teaches skills to people with disabilities and without students they have way too many eggs.

                                  I am going to make a lot of quiche.

                                  MagicWishMonkey
                                    reply
                                    April 2, 2020 2:32 PM

                                    Migas, man! I've been making giant batches of them for the last few months, they are so damned good (and easy to make).

                                    walker270
                                      reply
                                      April 2, 2020 2:34 PM

                                      My default bachelor chow is one of those 90s rice packs and a steam vegetable pack, with two fried eggs thrown on top.

                                      I.. don't exactly cook a lot.

                                      MagicWishMonkey
                                        reply
                                        April 2, 2020 2:42 PM

                                        I've been making tons of split pea stew, just toss it in the instapot and you have food for a week or longer. It's impossible to mess up, high in fiber/protein, and tastes pretty good.

                                    Evil Benius
                                      reply
                                      April 2, 2020 2:34 PM

                                      Oh wow I never had those, but I might give it a shot this weekend.

                                      MagicWishMonkey
                                        reply
                                        April 2, 2020 2:43 PM

                                        I don't follow a recipe or anything, but I've been making them by chopping up 2-3 medium tortillas (the low carb ones but any will work), a tomato, and a ton of cheese. Whip the eggs with some milk or cream and dump them with the rest of the ingredients in the pan and you're off to the races.

                                        Sooo good. And I normally don't like eggs much.

                        eorlas
                          reply
                          April 2, 2020 1:49 PM

                          I read back through the thread to see absolutely no one suggested being quarantined for "14 days every time you interact with the outside world."

                          Dramatic, but also a straw man argument as...no one went there.

                          Nice try.

                          walker270
                            reply
                            April 2, 2020 1:54 PM

                            https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=39481661#item_39481661

                            In that post he said "go to the store" but elsewhere in that subthread it was repeatedly qualified as "potentially exposed to."

                            The act of simply getting your mail, accepting a delivery, or picking up food from a drive through qualifies as "potentially exposed to." Any time you go outside your home and interact with another person or an object that another person has interacted within the last few hours/days is being "potentially exposed."

                            I may be putting it more directly or bluntly but that is exactly what people are arguing.

                            eorlas
                              reply
                              April 2, 2020 2:11 PM

                              Did you...go to another thread, to go find something someone else said somewhere else to bring it into an argument here?

                              Evil Benius
                                reply
                                April 2, 2020 2:13 PM

                                To be fair MWM was talking about a history in other threads as well.

        scud
          reply
          April 2, 2020 12:49 PM

          insensitive? rofl

      eorlas
        reply
        April 2, 2020 1:47 PM

        This was Sony's decision, not Naughty Dog.

        The article is incorrect, but this is the very first tweet on Playstation's page.

        Not only do you need to learn how to read, you also need to learn how to get over yourself. The world has a global problem and this is what you're angry about?

        Dear god I can only roll my eyes at you and suggest that you grow up.

    pigvomit
      reply
      April 2, 2020 12:26 PM

      Expect this for Cyberpunk and many others.

      I even expect the consoles to be pushed into 2021.

    tunis5000
      reply
      April 2, 2020 12:26 PM

      Damn you C19!

    megarust32
      reply
      April 2, 2020 12:56 PM

      Maybe they can get the multiplayer in by the time they release.

    Wikus Van De Merwe
      reply
      April 2, 2020 2:00 PM

      🤔 At this point, they might as well delay it to be a PS5 launch title.

    cruncht1me
      reply
      April 2, 2020 2:15 PM

      Put it out in the summer. We need games in the summer and not November please

    Safe For Work
      reply
      April 2, 2020 2:29 PM

      Randy Pitchford's giving them a call with some advice about payroll.

