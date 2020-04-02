The Last of Us Part 2 delayed "until further notice" Naughty Dog has officially delayed The Last of Us Part 2, with no new date announced for the game just yet.

It looks like we'll be waiting a long time to play The Last of Us Part 2, as it has officially been delayed "until further notice."

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

"As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed," the official announcement from Naughty Dog reads. "We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information."

The statement goes on to confirm that the team is nearly done with development" of the game and is "fixing" final bugs to be found within the code.

"However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," the message concluded. "We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

Obviously, the logistical issues in question likely point to the global pandemic we're currently going through thanks to the novel coronavirus, though the statement doesn't explicitly spell this out. This wasn't the only game to be hit hard by the delay hammer today. It appears that The Last of Us Part 2 was delayed in tandem with Iron Man 2, according to the official PlayStation Twitter account.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

It doesn't look like there's a new release date coming any time soon, so for now, we'll all need to go ahead and clear our calendars and maybe settle in with the games we've got and are still getting. It's a great time to be a gamer: Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake...the list goes on. We'll bring you more information when we get it.