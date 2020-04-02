The Last of Us Part 2 delayed "until further notice"
Naughty Dog has officially delayed The Last of Us Part 2, with no new date announced for the game just yet.
It looks like we'll be waiting a long time to play The Last of Us Part 2, as it has officially been delayed "until further notice."
A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020
"As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed," the official announcement from Naughty Dog reads. "We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information."
The statement goes on to confirm that the team is nearly done with development" of the game and is "fixing" final bugs to be found within the code.
"However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction," the message concluded. "We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."
Obviously, the logistical issues in question likely point to the global pandemic we're currently going through thanks to the novel coronavirus, though the statement doesn't explicitly spell this out. This wasn't the only game to be hit hard by the delay hammer today. It appears that The Last of Us Part 2 was delayed in tandem with Iron Man 2, according to the official PlayStation Twitter account.
Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020
It doesn't look like there's a new release date coming any time soon, so for now, we'll all need to go ahead and clear our calendars and maybe settle in with the games we've got and are still getting. It's a great time to be a gamer: Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake...the list goes on. We'll bring you more information when we get it.
Brittany Vincent posted a new article, The Last of Us Part 2 delayed "until further notice"
Naughty Dog is fucking stupid, and Neil or whoever made this decision in an attempt to control the way players experience their game is REALLY fucking stupid.
They have been torturing their dev team with 2 years of nonstop crunch and this delay is happening because either Naughty Dog, Sony, or both are worried they won't sell enough copies fast enough? Fuck you.
Could you stop with the stupid bullshit? We get it, you aren't particularly at risk with the covid stuff, but that doesn't mean other people around here aren't.
It's not "perpetual misery and fear" if you have a heart condition that would mean being infected would possibly be fatal, with a virus that humans have never interacted with and have zero immunity from, and is also super virulent.
The people I ridicule are well beyond basic precautions and are attempting to impose their view of what constitutes "basic precautions" onto others. Or, in this case, when someone starts attempting to guilt others for venting about a first world problem.
Beyond that, not everyone here likes to voice all of their personal problems for the entire shack to see. Just because I poke at people trying to hype up the hysteria train doesn't mean I'm not in the same boat as everyone else.
... except I'm not? The vast majority of my posts on the subject have been regarding interpreting the data surrounding COVID itself.
The only times I remember getting on people about their precautions are when they start making up stuff that isn't supported by current scientific understanding and when they start getting up on other people for not adhering to it. Much of that deals with outdoor exercise and take-out food, or when it's outright silly like a 14-day quarantine for checking your mail.
I mostly just give people shit about repeatedly poorly interpreting data or cherry-picking the worst paragraphs of an article to put forth. Lately I've tacked on calling out over-the-top doomsday prophecies that don't come to pass, too, that seem mostly geared towards amping the hysteria as opposed to productive conversation.
My stance on precautions is at minimum do what's recommended in your area and beyond that do whatever gives you some level of comfort or sense of well being, but stop yourself from judging, harassing or insisting upon other people for not adhering to your own level of precautions beyond what's recommended. Essentially parsing out the difference between "I do" vs. "you should." Managing our sanity is just as important right now as our safety, but it shouldn't come at the cost of amping other people's anxiety over the situation as well.
The one exception comes to hording toilet paper or eggs. Seriously fuck anyone still doing that.
I accidentally became an egg hoarder when my brother in law gave us two dozen eggs from their chickens when we already had two dozen (I always keep one backup once we open a new one). His girlfriend helps run a farm that teaches skills to people with disabilities and without students they have way too many eggs.
I am going to make a lot of quiche.
I don't follow a recipe or anything, but I've been making them by chopping up 2-3 medium tortillas (the low carb ones but any will work), a tomato, and a ton of cheese. Whip the eggs with some milk or cream and dump them with the rest of the ingredients in the pan and you're off to the races.
Sooo good. And I normally don't like eggs much.
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=39481661#item_39481661
In that post he said "go to the store" but elsewhere in that subthread it was repeatedly qualified as "potentially exposed to."
The act of simply getting your mail, accepting a delivery, or picking up food from a drive through qualifies as "potentially exposed to." Any time you go outside your home and interact with another person or an object that another person has interacted within the last few hours/days is being "potentially exposed."
I may be putting it more directly or bluntly but that is exactly what people are arguing.
This was Sony's decision, not Naughty Dog.
The article is incorrect, but this is the very first tweet on Playstation's page.
Not only do you need to learn how to read, you also need to learn how to get over yourself. The world has a global problem and this is what you're angry about?
Dear god I can only roll my eyes at you and suggest that you grow up.
