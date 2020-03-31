Overwatch League shifts remaining homestands to online format Blizzard's plans for Overwatch League homestands have gone up in smoke, as the publisher announced on Tuesday that all remaining regular season homestands will now take place online.

Like everything in the esports world, the Overwatch League has been looking to cope with the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. The league has shifted almost entirely to an online-only ecosystem and it looks like that's how it will stay for the remainder of the 2020 season. On Tuesday, Blizzard announced that all remaining Overwatch League homestands will take place entirely online.

"Given the ongoing global health situation, and in discussion with all our teams, we are officially shifting the remaining regular-season homestand events for Weeks 14-27 to a fully online competition and broadcast format," reads the post on the Overwatch League website. "The league will continue to release future match schedules as soon as they're available. Additional details about playoffs and Grand Finals will be released at a later time."

While it's unknown how much longer the coronavirus outbreak will last, Blizzard is erring on the side of caution. In fact, with the continuing postponements and cancellations hitting the gaming world, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that the Overwatch League postseason will make it to a live venue.

In the meantime, the Overwatch League will continue to take place in an online-only environment. Here's the schedule for this coming weekend:

The Overwatch League can be seen live and on-demand on the Overwatch League YouTube channel.