April's free Xbox Live Gold games include Project Cars 2, Fable Anniversary Snag more free games with April's selection of Xbox Live Gold titles, including Fable, Project Cars 2, and more for the coming month.

April is just about here, and instead of bringing the tricks for April Fool's Day tomorrow, Microsoft just announced its latest crop of new Games with Gold titles.

Starting on April 1, you'll be able to pick up two different games thanks to Games with Gold for the first half of the month, before two more are deployed, as the official Xbox blog indicates. First off is Project Cars 2, which is for Xbox One. You get over 180 vehicles to compete in across 140 different tracks, including icy and muddy areas that should change up handling significantly.

On the same day, you also get Fable Anniversary, made possible by the magic of Backward Compatibility. This remastered version of the classic RPG is rocking new textures, models, and lighting, and is considered the "definitive" way to experience the game if you haven't done so already or just want to revisit.

On April 16, two other games will become available. First off is the Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, which comes with the first two games in this saga. It's all based on a fun and silly tabletop campaign and riddled with turn-based combat and fun mechanics.

Finally, Toybox Turbox is an arcade racer with 35 vehicles to race on 18 tracks. It's all about gaming with friends and family in this fun little riff on racing.

What better time to get more free games than in the middle of a global pandemic? Which ones do you want to try out first?