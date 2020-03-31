Twitch Free Games with Prime for April include Turok, Etherborn Twitch's Free Games with Prime for April also come with a selection of goodies across a wide variety of games, like Doom Eternal and Apex Legends.

Another month, another new selection of goodies is headed to Twitch for Twitch Prime members.

This April, there's a decadent selection of free games for just about every type of gamer. April's free games include the dinosaur-riddled first-person shooter Turok, the first-person puzzler title Lightmatter, RPG Earthlock, and point-and-click adventure game Earthlock.

But the free games on offer aren't the only fun things members have to look forward to. Twitch Prime subscribers also get a selection of different loot across various titles, including some of the hottest ones on the board right now: Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, and Apex Legends.

Riot Games fans will get a free Mystery Skin Permanent for League of Legends as well as a Little Legend for Teamfight Tactics. Legends of Runeterra players will get one Champion Wildcard, Epic Wildcard, Rare Wildcard, and Expedition Token.

Plus, for Doom Eternal players, it's finally time to get the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection for an absolutely adorable take on the classic Doom Slayer's outfit. You can get the first 3 months of Master Collections free in fact, which comes with player animations, a player skin, and upgradeable podiums for each set.

There's also a variety of sets of goodies for Borderlands 3, like the Superstreamer Shotgun and 3 Golden Keys and the new Destiny 2 bundle with the Prometheus Bundle Drop.

There's a lot more than that to pick up with the April selection of freebies, in addition to the free games, with an entire collection coming up to make sure you snatch up.

Just head over to the official Twitch Prime page to snag all the loot before April comes to an end. Hey, we're all basically inside anyway, so what is there to lose?