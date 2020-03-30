Arc World Tour 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has claimed a full esports circuit, as Arc System Works has pulled the plug on Arc World Tour 2020.

A number of esports leagues and circuits have been hoping to carry on in the face of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Some have shifted to online-only events while others have had events postponed. For Arc System Works, the burden of the ongoing coronavirus crisis has proven to be too much to handle. On Monday night, the publisher announced that the Arc System Tour 2020 is being canceled outright.

The following comes from the issued press release:

The health of our competitors, staff members and community members is our top priority. This decision also comes at the face of increased difficulty in facilitating a fair competition throughout the tour. We regret to inform those who have been eagerly anticipating this tour of its cancellation. We thank you for your understanding.

We will be making decisions regarding future ARC WORLD TOUR events (2021) based on global conditions as Coronavirus news develops.

ARCREVO Japan 2020 and ARC WORLD TOUR 2020 Finals are under discussion to be held as independent events, with participants’ safety as our top priority. Please wait for further announcements on these details.

The latest Arc World Tour was set to focus on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Granblue Fantasy: Versus, with a $100,000 prize pool set to be allocated over the course of the year. With the circuit's cancellation, ARCREVO Japan 2020 and the Arc World Tour 2020 Finals are expected to be replaced by independent events, while ARCREVO Korea 2020 and DAREDEVIL are canceled entirely.

While the continuing COVID-19 crisis has led to postponements for the Capcom Pro Tour and Tekken World Tour, as well as the postponements and cancellations of other major fighting game events, this is the first case of a full fighting game circuit being totally cancelled. It's another in a growing list of gaming casualties under the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we continue to monitor any and all news related to this escalating situation.