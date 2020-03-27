Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 27: Multiple Steam free weekends

As much of the world continues to practice social isolation in an effort to help overcome a global pandemic, one of the main means of catharsis remains video games. But not everybody can afford to buy a lot of video games, which is why deals posts such as these are more critical than ever. And for developers and storefronts, they're recognizing that the time to offer free trials or weekends is now.
There are a lot of games free to try out right now. If you jump on Steam, you have almost a dozen games to choose from. Kerbal Space Program, Cities: Skylines, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Endless Legend, and everything from The Behemoth are among the games running free weekends right now. Drawful 2 is available to claim for absolutely free right now from Steam. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is offering up a free weekend for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while also offering up Child of Light for free, period.
Elsewhere, the GOG.com Spring Sale continues, Green Man Gaming continues to add to their March Mayhem sale, and Humble continues adding game bundles to give you more games in bulk.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- World War Z - FREE until 4/02
- Figment - FREE until 4/02
- Tormentor x Punisher - FREE until 4/02
Fanatical
Pick and mix five of your favorite SNK games in the SNK Pick & Mix Build Your Own Bundle. Get 1 for $1 or 5 for $2.99. These activate on GOG.com.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack [Steam] - $1.00 (90% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.09 (22% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Jurassic World: Evolution [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $15.29 (66% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $37.34 (17% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $24.35 (39% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $13.60 (66% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $30.00 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $15.75 (65% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $13.50 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Short Hike - $5.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blade Runner - $8.99 (10% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $18.69 (25% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $18.69 (25% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (60% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- The Messenger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.29 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hard Reset Redux - $1.99 (90% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $6.99 (65% off)
- Turok - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.79 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- This is just the beginning! GOG.com has over 2,500 games on sale from now through March 30! Browse the entirety of this year's Spring Sale on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Onlin Edition [Rockstar] - $13.31 (62% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.84 (74% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $45.81 (24% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $14.08 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $30.39 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $29.03 (74% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.60 (56% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.48 (74% off)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect [Steam] - $1.76 (91% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.85 (91% off)
- Green Man Gaming is in the middle of madness and mayhem. Check out all of the games featured in Green Man Gaming's March Mayhem Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.89 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1, and all in-game rewards for Resident Evil 2. Pay more than the average $11.61 for Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2: The Complete Season, 50% off Resident Evil 2 on the Humble Store, and 50% off of Devil May Cry 5 on the Humble Store. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil HD Remaster, and Dead Rising 4. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Simulacra and Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor. Pay more than the average $7.61 for Quadrilateral Cowboy and Yoku's Island Express. Pay $15 or more to also receive Yuppie Psycho, Owlboy, and SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption. These activate on Steam.
- Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $59.98 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The best of Warner Bros. is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mount & Blade: Warband [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- They Are Billions [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Child of Light - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 3/28)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.99 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Ubisoft's full catalog is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Drawful 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/10 at 10PM PT)
- Cities: Skylines - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29 at 1PM PT)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29 at 1PM PT)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/30 at 10AM PT)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/31)
- Battleblock Theater - $2.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/31)
- Pit People - $11.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/31)
- Endless Legend: Emperor Edition - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29 at 1PM PT)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $19.79 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blair Witch - $14.99 (50% off)
- Poly Bridge - $1.50 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- F.E.A.R. Collection - $13.74 (75% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Generation Zero - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Arma III - $8.99 (70% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [VR required] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mad Max - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 27: Multiple Steam free weekends