Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 27: Multiple Steam free weekends

As much of the world continues to practice social isolation in an effort to help overcome a global pandemic, one of the main means of catharsis remains video games. But not everybody can afford to buy a lot of video games, which is why deals posts such as these are more critical than ever. And for developers and storefronts, they're recognizing that the time to offer free trials or weekends is now.

There are a lot of games free to try out right now. If you jump on Steam, you have almost a dozen games to choose from. Kerbal Space Program, Cities: Skylines, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Endless Legend, and everything from The Behemoth are among the games running free weekends right now. Drawful 2 is available to claim for absolutely free right now from Steam. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is offering up a free weekend for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while also offering up Child of Light for free, period.

Elsewhere, the GOG.com Spring Sale continues, Green Man Gaming continues to add to their March Mayhem sale, and Humble continues adding game bundles to give you more games in bulk.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pick and mix five of your favorite SNK games in the SNK Pick & Mix Build Your Own Bundle. Get 1 for $1 or 5 for $2.99. These activate on GOG.com.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.89 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1, and all in-game rewards for Resident Evil 2. Pay more than the average $11.61 for Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2: The Complete Season, 50% off Resident Evil 2 on the Humble Store, and 50% off of Devil May Cry 5 on the Humble Store. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil HD Remaster, and Dead Rising 4. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Simulacra and Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor. Pay more than the average $7.61 for Quadrilateral Cowboy and Yoku's Island Express. Pay $15 or more to also receive Yuppie Psycho, Owlboy, and SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam