Tomorrow's Answer god roll - Destiny 2 If you're grinding for the Tomorrow's Answer god roll in Destiny 2, here are the perks you are looking for.

With Trials of Osiris back in full swing, players are grinding for exclusive weapons available in that mode. While it may not be the most sought-after weapon of the bunch, the Tomorrow’s Answer Rocket Launcher is one of the weekly options. In this guide, we’ll give you the information you need to make this weapon work for you, including PvP and PvE god rolls.

Tomorrow’s Answer god roll

Just a note for Guardians seeking god rolls of any weapon in Destiny 2. God rolls are subjective. There will be a list of perks for each weapon, and any combination of those perks would be considered a god roll. If you want to empower yourself to choose your own personal god roll, use resources like Light.gg to study perks on weapons.

PvP god roll

Honestly, this isn’t really a PvP weapon. You’d be better off going with a Machine Gun in PvP, but if you are a Rocket Launcher freak in PvP, keep an eye out for Velocity and Blast Radius. You want the rocket to travel quickly to its target and have a larger explosion. Tracker Module will let you lock onto targets if you aim down sights, and Cluster Bomb will cause subsequent explosions after the initial impact.

Barrel: Linear Compensator (+5 Stability, +5 Blast Radius, +5 Velocity)

Magazine: High Velocity Rounds (+10 Reload Speed, +10 Velocity)

Perk 1: Tracking Module

Perk 2: Cluster Bomb

PvE god roll

The PvE god roll is identical to the PvP god roll in my opinion. The perks are generally underwhelming as Rocket Launchers just aren’t in a great place in terms of the game’s meta, especially for PvP. In fact, the only time I really break out a Rocket Launcher in PvE is for bounties.

Barrel: Linear Compensator (+5 Stability, +5 Blast Radius, +5 Velocity)

Magazine: High Velocity Rounds (+10 Reload Speed, +10 Velocity)

Perk 1: Tracking Module

Perk 2: Cluster Bomb

If you’re going to grind for the Tomorrow’s Answer Rocket Launcher you might as well shoot for a god roll. Now that you know what that is, feel free to browse through the rest of our content with our Destiny 2 strategy guide.