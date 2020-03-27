Capcom's Shinsekai: Into The Depths out now on Nintendo Switch Capcom's underwater adventure Shinsekai: Into The Depths was a surprise release today, just like the Nintendo Direct Mini.

Capcom's newest title Shinsekai: Into the Depths is an intriguing journey into the depths of the deep sea. It's also now available today on Nintendo Switch.

The game was announced and released during today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini, an intriguing exploration of an underwater world as humanity's last remaining survivor. It's all about navigating potentially treacherous waters, managing oxygen, your suit, and plenty of other aspects of survival. Think games like Subnautica, for a similar setup.

Alongside the unique challenges of making a life for yourself underwater, Shinsekai features some intriguing visuals and creative setups that you'll definitely want to explore while you're swimming with the fishes.

If it looks like it strikes your fancy, you can go pick it up via the Nintendo Switch eShop right now and get your underwater exploration on. We know we're all in for a pretty boring next few weeks (or months) and any new game to help get us through the rough patches will surely be appreciated.