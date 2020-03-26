ShackStream: The Return of Thursday Night Shackbattle

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode will see the potentially glorious return of the Thursday Night Shackbattle. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 will be the drug of choice for this endeavor.

Expect lots of jihad jeeps, spaghetti, man-children, tryhards, and sour grapes. Take a step back to a time when every game had aggressive bloom and wasn’t trying to directly copy Call of Duty.

The fun kicks off at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

