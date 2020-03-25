All 63 cards revealed during today's Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland livestream Blizzard took to Twitch and YouTube to reveal the 63 remaining cards set to debut in Hearthstone's Ashes of Outland expansion. Shacknews has them all listed for your convenience.

Hearthstone is rapidly approaching the start of the Year of the Phoenix, which is set to kick off with the launch of the game's next expansion, Ashes of Outland. This will introduce an all-new Standard year, along with an all-new playable class, the Demon Hunter. Blizzard will introduce 135 all-new cards to join both the Standard and Wild rotations.

Shacknews, as usual, is here to break down the cards, one-by-one. However, before we kick off our feature, we're going to actually start this time by checking out the cards revealed during Wednesday's special livestream presentation. We're going to check out the four most impactful cards and offer analysis before showing off the best of the rest.

So let's get started:

(1) Font of Power

Type: Spell

Class: Mage

Rarity: Rare

Discover a Mage minion. If your deck has no minions, keep all 3.

(2) Incanter's Flow

Type: Spell

Class: Mage

Rarity: Common

Reduce the Cost of spells in your deck by (1).

Analysis: These cards are noteworthy mainly because they point to a new Mage archetype: the Spell Mage. Not the Big Spell Mage, the Spell Mage. That means no minions whatsoever. And the Mage is certainly going to get a lot of cards to support this deck type, including these two new spells, the new Evocation spell, and the Uldum Quest. What makes this work is that a lot of these spells will be able to generate minions for the Mage, so don't be surprised if you wind up seeing a lot of Spell Mages over the next expansion, especially given how beginner-friendly the class is as a whole.

(1) Reliquary of Souls (1/3)

Type: Minion

Class: Priest

Rarity: Legendary

Lifesteal. Deathrattle: Shuffle 'Reliquary Prime' into your deck.

(7) Reliquary Prime (6/8)

Type: Minion

Class: Priest

Rarity: Legendary

Taunt. Lifesteal: Only you can target this with spells and Hero Powers.

Analysis: This is one of the new Prime minions. The Priest's Prime is an interesting one, just because of how drastically the Priest is about to change. Its Lifesteal trait gives it serious comeback potential, allowing Priest players to come back from the brink. Assuming they aren't up against spell-heavy players, it should be able to stop aggressive players in their tracks and could upend their strategy entirely. Of course, this is entirely dependent on drawing the Reliquary of Souls, getting the Reliquary Prime, and surviving until Turn 7. If all of that happens, this could be a fantastic card for the Priest.

(7) Soul Mirror

Type: Spell

Class: Priest

Rarity: Legendary

Summon copies of enemy minions. They attack their copies.

Analysis: Turn your opponent's minions against them. These will summon copies of opposing minions and then those specific minions will fight each other. This could be a devastating follow-up to a Dragonqueen Alexstrasza play or it could be a lifeline against a board full of minions. Those minion-heavy Warlocks and Demon Hunters won't know what hit them.

Bonus points if you manage to copy any handy Deathrattle cards, because you'll also reap the benefit of those effects. Want a Prime card? It could be yours under the right circumstances.

(2) Kanrethad Ebonlocke (3/2)

Type: Minion

Class: Warlock

Rarity: Legendary

Your Demons cost (1) less. Deathrattle: Shuffle 'Kanrethad Prime' into your deck.

(8) Kanrethad Prime (7/6)

Type: Minion - Demon

Class: Warlock

Rarity: Legendary

Battlecry: Summon 3 friendly Demons that died this game.

Analysis: This is another of the Primes and it might be one of the best of the bunch. By itself, Kanrethad Ebonlock will offer a Demon discount for however long he's on the board. If he's removed, he'll shuffle Kanrethad Prime into your deck, which will fill half of your board with Demons you've played over the course of the game. They could range from your early-game Demons to ones you got randomly off of Galakrond, Azeroth's End. This will most certainly become a staple in any Warlock deck, regardless of what they're playing. An A+ card for the Warlock.

The other livestream reveals

Here are the other cards revealed during today's livestream:

(1) Sword and Board (Warrior, Common): Deal 2 damage to a minion. Gain 2 Armor.

(Warrior, Common): Deal 2 damage to a minion. Gain 2 Armor. (3) Overconfident Orc (1/6) (Neutral, Common): Taunt : While at full Health, this has +2 Attack.

(Neutral, Common): : While at full Health, this has +2 Attack. (3) Bonechewer Raider (3/3) (Warrior, Common): Battlecry : If there is a damaged minion, gain +1/+1 and Rush .

(Warrior, Common): : If there is a damaged minion, gain +1/+1 and . (5) Rusteed Raider (1/8) (Neutral, Common): Taunt, Rush, Battlecry : Gain +4 Attack this turn.

(Neutral, Common): : Gain +4 Attack this turn. (2) Bonechewer Brawler (2/3) (Neutral, Common): Taunt : Whenever this minion takes damage, gain +2 Attack.

(Neutral, Common): : Whenever this minion takes damage, gain +2 Attack. (7) Bonechewer Vanguard (4/10) (Neutral, Common): Taunt : Whenever this minion takes damage, gain +2 Attack.

(Neutral, Common): : Whenever this minion takes damage, gain +2 Attack. (8) Deep Freeze (Mage, Rare): Freeze an enemy. Summon two 3/6 Water Elementals.

(Mage, Rare): an enemy. Summon two 3/6 Water Elementals. (2) Corsair Cache (Warrior, Rare): Draw a weapon. Give it +1/+1.

(Warrior, Rare): Draw a weapon. Give it +1/+1. (3) Netherwind Portal (Mage, Common): Secret : After your opponent casts a spell, summon a random 4-Cost minion.

(Mage, Common): : After your opponent casts a spell, summon a random 4-Cost minion. (5) Scrap Golem (4/5) (Warrior, Rare, Mech): Taunt, Deathrattle : Gain Armor equal to this minion's Attack.

(Warrior, Rare, Mech): : Gain Armor equal to this minion's Attack. (3) Bladestorm (Warrior, Epic): Deal 1 damage to all minions. Repeat until one dies.

(Warrior, Epic): Deal 1 damage to all minions. Repeat until one dies. (7) Bloodboil Brute (6/8) (Warrior, Rare): Rush : Costs (1) less for each damaged minion.

(Warrior, Rare): : Costs (1) less for each damaged minion. (1) Imprisoned Homunculus (2/5) (Priest, Common, Demon): Dormant for 2 turns. Taunt

(Priest, Common, Demon): for 2 turns. (2) Dragonmaw Sentinel (1/4) (Priest, Rare): Battlecry : If you're holding a Dragon, gain +1 Attack and Lifesteal .

(Priest, Rare): : If you're holding a Dragon, gain +1 Attack and . (2) Pack Tactics (Hunter, Rare): Secret : When a friendly minion is attacked, summon a 3/3 copy.

(Hunter, Rare): : When a friendly minion is attacked, summon a 3/3 copy. (3) Apotheosis (Priest, Common): Give a minion +2/+3 and Lifesteal .

(Priest, Common): Give a minion +2/+3 and . (4) Scrap Shot (Hunter, Rare): Deal 3 damage. Give a random Beast in your hand +3/+3.

(Hunter, Rare): Deal 3 damage. Give a random Beast in your hand +3/+3. (5) Psyche Split (Priest, Rare): Give a minion +1/+2. Summon a copy of it.

(Priest, Rare): Give a minion +1/+2. Summon a copy of it. (1) Renew (Priest, Common): Restore 3 Health. Discover a spell.

(Priest, Common): Restore 3 Health. a spell. (7) Skeletal Dragon (4/9) (Priest, Epic, Dragon): Taunt : At the end of your turn, add a Dragon to your hand.

(Priest, Epic, Dragon): : At the end of your turn, add a Dragon to your hand. (6) Dragonmaw Sky Stalker (5/6) (Neutral, Common, Dragon): Deathrattle : Summon a 3/4 Dragonrider.

(Neutral, Common, Dragon): : Summon a 3/4 Dragonrider. (5) Waste Warden (3/3) (Neutral, Epic): Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to a minion and all others of the same minion type.

(Neutral, Epic): : Deal 3 damage to a minion and all others of the same minion type. (2) Immolation Aura (Demon Hunter, Common): Deal 1 damage to all minions twice.

(Demon Hunter, Common): Deal 1 damage to all minions twice. (2) Bamboozle (Rogue, Epic): Secret : When one of your minions is attacked, transform it into a random one that costs (3) more.

(Rogue, Epic): : When one of your minions is attacked, transform it into a random one that costs (3) more. (1) Spymistress (3/1) (Rogue, Common): Stelath

(Rogue, Common): (2) Netherwalker (2/2) (Demon Hunter, Common): Battlecry : Discover a Demon.

(Demon Hunter, Common): : a Demon. (4) Burrowing Scorpid (5/2) (Neutral, Common): Battlecry : Deal 2 damage. If that kills the target, gain Stealth .

(Neutral, Common): : Deal 2 damage. If that kills the target, gain . (2) Ashtongue Slayer (3/2) (Rogue, Rare): Battlecry : Give a Stealthed minion +3 Attack and Immune this turn.

(Rogue, Rare): : Give a minion +3 Attack and this turn. (4) Ashtongue Battlelord (3/5) (Demon Hunter, Common): Taunt, Lifesteal

(Demon Hunter, Common): (7) Cursed Vagrant (7/5) (Rogue, Common): Deathrattle : Summon a 7/5 Shadow with Stealth .

(Rogue, Common): : Summon a 7/5 Shadow with . (2) Dirty Tricks (Rogue, Common): Secret : After your opponent casts a spell, draw 2 cards.

(Rogue, Common): : After your opponent casts a spell, draw 2 cards. (1) Soulbound Ashtongue (Neutral, Common): Whenever this minion takes damage, also deal that amount to your hero.

(Neutral, Common): Whenever this minion takes damage, also deal that amount to your hero. (4) Nightshade Matron (5/5) (Warlock, Common): Rush, Battlecry : Discard your highest Cost card.

(Warlock, Common): : Discard your highest Cost card. (3) Serpentshrine Portal (Shaman, Common): Deal 3 damage. Summon a random 3-Cost minion. Overload: (1)

(Shaman, Common): Deal 3 damage. Summon a random 3-Cost minion. (6) Hand of Gul'dan (Warlock, Common): When you play or discard this, draw 3 cards.

(Warlock, Common): When you play or discard this, draw 3 cards. (3) Darkglare (3/4) (Warlock, Epic, Demon): After your hero takes damage, refresh 2 Mana Crystals.

(Warlock, Epic, Demon): After your hero takes damage, refresh 2 Mana Crystals. (3) Marshspawn (3/4) (Shaman, Common, Elemental): Battlecry : If you cast a spell last turn, Discover a spell.

(Shaman, Common, Elemental): : If you cast a spell last turn, a spell. (3) Totemic Reflection (Shaman, Common): Give a minion +2/+2. If it's a Totem, summon a copy of it.

(Shaman, Common): Give a minion +2/+2. If it's a Totem, summon a copy of it. (4) Vivid Spores (Shaman, Rare): Give your minions " Deathrattle : Resummon this minion."

(Shaman, Rare): Give your minions " : Resummon this minion." (1) Helboar (2/1) (Hunter, Common, Beast): Deathrattle: Give a random Beast in your hand +1/+1.

Cards revealed after the livestream

Blizzard also revealed a number of cards after the livestream concluded. These will be updated soon on the Hearthstone Facebook page.

(3) Bogbeam (Druid, Common): Deal 3 damage to a minion. Costs (0) if you have at least 7 Mana Crystals.

(Druid, Common): Deal 3 damage to a minion. Costs (0) if you have at least 7 Mana Crystals. (4) Overgrowth (Druid, Common): Gain two empty Mana Crystals.

(Druid, Common): Gain two empty Mana Crystals. (2) Starscryer (3/1) (Mage, Common): Deathrattle : Draw a spell.

(Mage, Common): : Draw a spell. (1) Unstable Felbolt (Warlock, Common): Deal 3 damage to an enemy minion and a random friendly one.

(Warlock, Common): Deal 3 damage to an enemy minion and a random friendly one. (8) Enhanced Dreadlord (5/7) (Warlock, Rare, Demon): Taunt, Deathrattle : Summon a 5/5 Dreadlord with Lifesteal .

(Warlock, Rare, Demon): : Summon a 5/5 Dreadlord with . (1) Imprisoned Gan'arg (2/2) (Warrior, Common, Demon): Dormant for 2 turns. When this awakens, equip a 3/2 Axe.

(Warrior, Common, Demon): for 2 turns. When this awakens, equip a 3/2 Axe. (1) Ethereal Augmerchant (2/1) (Neutral, Common): Battlecry : Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it Spell Damage +1 .

(Neutral, Common): : Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it . (1) Infectious Sporling (1/2) (Neutral, Rare): After this damages a minion, turn it into an Infectious Sporeling.

(Neutral, Rare): After this damages a minion, turn it into an Infectious Sporeling. (1) Rocket Augmerchant (2/1) (Neutral, Common): Battlecry : Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it Rush .

(Neutral, Common): : Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it . (2) Rustsworn Initiate (2/2) (Neutral, Common): Deathrattle : Summon a 1/1 Impcaster with Spell Damage +1 .

(Neutral, Common): : Summon a 1/1 Impcaster with . (3) Blistering Rot (1/2) (Neutral, Rare): At the end of your turn, summon a Rot with stats equal to this minion's.

(Neutral, Rare): At the end of your turn, summon a Rot with stats equal to this minion's. (3) Frozen Shadoweaver (4/3) (Neutral, Common): Battlecry : Freeze an enemy.

(Neutral, Common): : an enemy. (3) Terrorguard Escapee (3/7) (Neutral, Common, Demon): Battlecry : Summon three 1/1 Huntresses for your opponent.

(Neutral, Common, Demon): : Summon three 1/1 Huntresses for your opponent. (4) Disguised Wanderer (3/3) (Neutral, Common, Demon): Deathrattle : Summon a 9/1 Inquisitor.

(Neutral, Common, Demon): : Summon a 9/1 Inquisitor. (4) Felfin Navigator (4/4) (Neutral, Common, Murloc): Give your other Murlocs +1/+1.

(Neutral, Common, Murloc): Give your other Murlocs +1/+1. (4) Rustsworn Cultist (3/3) (Neutral, Common): Battlecry: Give your other minions "Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Demon."

The Ashes of Outland expansion is set to release on April 7. If you're waiting for Shacknews to kick off our latest round of card analyses, those will begin in earnest tomorrow. Meanwhile, Hearthstone will change in a big way this Thursday, as the Hall of Fame rotation and Priest rework go into effect.