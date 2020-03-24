Go back in time with Basic Fun's '80s retro toys Relive your childhood with some iconic toys from the 80s and 90s thanks to the effort of Basic Fun.

Nostalgia is a powerful tool. For a lot of us, reliving our childhood, or passing those memories onto our children, nephews, nieces, and niblings, is important. The team over at Basic Fun have peered into our past and have brought forward a huge collection of toys and activities from the 80s and 90s. Please take a look at the video below!

Basin Fun ‘80s retro line showcase

Anyone that grew up in the 80s or early 90s will have some fond memories about the types of quality toys from those days. Though it might seem like those toys are lost in time, Basic Fun is making some big plays in bringing them back.

The Basic Fun stall at Toy Fair featured a large range of products that some are bound to recognize. There’s the chunky red View Master Classic, with its spinning projector slides and bright orange handle, Strawberry Shortcake with her delightful smells, as well as things like Lite Brite, Pound Puppies, and even Speak & Spell.

It’s not just the toy that offers the blast from the past, it’s the packaging too. The iconic boxes from 30 or more years ago are back with their bold colors and retro fonts and designs. It’s like Basic Fun reached back in time, plucked a toy from the shelves of Toys R Us, and brought it to the future.

Koosh is another one of those immediately recognizable brands kids and adults will love to have. Basic Fun is also working on a Care Bear line, which is bound to be an incredible opportunity for those that may have missed out back in the day.

While Pound Puppies are making a soft and squishy return, there’s more to this re-release. Pound Puppies has a collaboration with Adopt-A-Pet to bring more awareness to adopting animals and taking care of our furry friends.

Basic Fun is doing a fantastic job at bringing to life all these old school toys. Head on over to the Basic Fun website for a look at all the products on offer. For more Toy Fair videos, as well as unboxing videos of toys you remember from your childhood, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.