Borderlands 3 Mayhem Mode 2.0 and level cap increase detailed Get ready to earn plenty more levels and experience when the new Borderlands 3 DLC finally drops later this week.

Borderlands 3 is getting its own new DLC installment as of Thursday, March 26.

Alongside that DLC will be a new level cap increase for Borderlands 3 players as well as a new seasonal event and Mayhem Mode 2.0. The level cap will be pulled up from 53 to 57, and players will get four more skill points as well as the option to equip two capstone abilities at once. There will be a new Twitch interaction as part of the update, too, which all will happen in April.

April is when players can expect the lengthy Revenge of the Cartels event to happen, which will last for six weeks. Players will head to the new Mansion map to square off against Joey Ultraviolet while spending time alongside their friend Maurice.

The Mansion's various enemy encounters will change from time to time and there will be a variety of loot and parts to collect as well as fun '80s-centric Vault Hunter goodies.

Still haven't tried Borderlands 3? Our own Josh Hawkins reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

" Despite the fact that I’ve already logged over 40 hours in the game, I still can't help but feel the want to dive back in with a new character just to experience it all again. But beating the campaign doesn’t bring the story to an end. There’s still plenty of great content to devour after that final boss fight, including True Vault Hunter mode, and plenty of great side quests featuring some of the best characters ever found in the series. Whether you’re an old fan who has played all the previous games, or a brand-new fan just diving into the series, Borderlands 3 is an absolute masterpiece that will bring you hours upon hours of fun."

Be sure to check out the DLC when it drops so you can grow into the best vault hunter possible.