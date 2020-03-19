Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size Prepare your Nintendo Switch console for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size.

For those conserving space on their Nintendo Switch, knowing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size is going to be important. The Switch has some built in memory, but if you’ve been playing a whole lot of games, you might be getting concerned about exactly how much space you need. Fear not, because the install size for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is rather small!

For those that were worried about a big install size, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size is a mere 6.4 GB. This is an extremely small download that should be reasonable for most players. However, if you are struggling with the amount of available space, there are some things you can do.

Firstly, it’s worth considering uninstalling some of the other games installed on the Nintendo Switch. To do this, find a game you no longer want installed, highlight it, and press the Plus button. Navigate to the Data Management section and select the option to Delete Software. This will not remove your save data, but it will remove the game from your system.

To check how much space a game takes up, navigate to its tile, press the Plus button, and select Software Information. In this tab, select the Nintendo eShop and scroll down to the table of information. Here you will be able to see exactly how much data it takes to install. This is useful if you only want to remove just enough for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size.

Another option would be to upgrade the Nintendo Switch’s memory with an SD memory card. The Nintendo Switch takes a MicroSDXC. There are some options on Amazon, such the SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC, which is often sold for roughly $59 USD. Considering the size of most Switch games are rather small, you will be able to fill this little thing up with dozens of titles.

Even though the Animal Crossing: New Horizons download file size is only 6.4 GB, that might be pushing the limits of some gamer’s storage space. Thankfully, there are some options for freeing up space or expanding it. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover more Animal Crossing: New Horizons goodness!