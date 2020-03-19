Classic Doom Marine skin - Doom Eternal Go back in time by unlocking the Classic Doom Marine skin in Doom Eternal.

Once of the many customization features available in Doom Eternal is the ability to literally change out the skin that you’re using on the Doom Marine. As such, you can unlock an array of skins from simple color variations, all the way to throwback skins inspired by the old Doom Marine look. In this guide, we’ll go over how to unlock the Classic Doom Marine skin, which is available early on in Doom Eternal.

Classic Doom Marine skin - Doom Eternal

If you want to play through the campaign with a bit of a classic look, then you can actually unlock the Classic Doom Marine skin early on in Doom Eternal. This skin is available as one of the many unlockable items found in the Fortress of Doom, and you’ll need two Sentinel Batteries to unlock it.

The Classic Doom Marine skin is one of many cosmetics you can acquire in Doom Eternal.

When you’ve acquired two Sentinel Batteries, make your way to the back of the Fortress of Doom – passing by the power core area. Back in this area you should have a slew of unlockable doors that require at least two Sentinel Batteries to unlock and open. The Classic Doom Marine skin is just one of many items that are hidden behind these locked doors.

Get a glimpse at the controls and keybindings for Doom Eternal before you dive in.

Make your way through the Fortress of Doom until you spot the Classic Doom Marine skin inside of its locked enclosure. Approach the area and then use the two openings on either side of the door. Interact with these openings and you’ll be able to insert a Sentinel Battery into each of them. Upon doing this, you’ll unlock the door, allowing you to equip the Classic Doom Marine skin from the main menu.

To equip the skin, back out to the main menu of Doom Eternal. Locate the Customization option, then choose Slayer, and look for the Classic Doom Marine skin on the list of available skins. Select it and equip it. You can ensure it’s selected by looking for a check mark next to the skin’s name.

Now you can head into the campaign and start ripping and tearing at the demon hordes with that Classic Doom Marine look. For more help, make sure you check out the rest of our Doom Strategy guide for a slew of additional articles.