Doom Eternal controls and keybindings
Everything you need to know to get a grip on the Doom Eternal controls and keybindings before you dive in.
Doom Eternal is out worldwide on March 20, 2020. Knowledge is half the battle, and this guide will go over all the Doom Eternal controls and keybindings that players are going to want to know before they jump in to Doomguy’s latest adventure.
The table below includes a breakdown of all the controls and keybindings that you will need to know to make the most of your time in Doom Eternal. The first section is broken down for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with the final bit of the table including the PC keybindings. Take a look to get a glimpse at what you can expect.
|Doom Eternal Xbox One and PS4 controls
|Action
|PlayStation 4
|Xbox One
|Fire Weapon
|R2
|RT
|Switch Weapon / Weapon Wheel (Hold)
|R1
|RB
|Flame Belch
|Triangle
|Y
|Chainsaw
|Square
|X
|Dash
|Circle
|B
|Jump
|X
|A
|Look
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Melee / Glory Kill
|R3
|RS
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Pause Menu
|Options button
|Menu button
|Weapon Mod
|L2
|Left Trigger
|Equipment Launcher
|L1
|LB
|Switch Weapon Mod
|Up on D-Pad
|Up on D-Pad
|Switch Equipment
|Left on D-Pad
|Left on D-Pad
|Use Crucible
|Right on D-Pad
|Right on D-Pad
|Doom Eternal PC keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Strafe Left
|A
|Strafe Right
|D
|Jump
|Space
|Dash
|Left Shift
|Fire Weapon
|LMB
|Weapon Mod
|RMB
|Melee / Glory Kill
|E
|Chainsaw
|C
|Equipment Launcher
|Left Control
|Flame Belch
|R
|Use Crucible
|V
|Switch Weapon / Weapon Wheel (Hold)
|Q
|Switch Weapon Mod
|F
|Switch Equipment
|G
|Next Weapon
|Mousewheel Up
|Previous Weapon
|Mousewheel Down
|Combat Shotgun
|1
|Heavy Cannon
|2
|Plasma Rifle
|3
|Rocket Launcher
|4
|Super Shotgun
|5
|Ballista
|6
|Chaingun
|7
|BFG-9000
|8
|Dossier
|Tab
|Mission Information / Objective
|Left Alt
|Voice Chat (Push-to-Talk)
|B
As you can see, Doom Eternal features quite a few new items for players to use, and even changes up the controls. Now that you know the controls and keybindings, make sure you check out our Doom Eternal strategy guide for even more handy information and articles.
