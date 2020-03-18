Final Fantasy 7 Remake may not reach buyers by release date You may need to pick up an extra digital copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you want to play it by the time it comes out on April 10.

If your'e gearing up to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake when it launches on April 10, you may want to consider pre-ordering a digital copy to save yourself some potential heartbreak.

Square Enix took to Twitter to post an official notice that there is an "increasingly likely" shortage for the physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake that may very well rear its ugly head due to, you guessed it, the impact of coronavirus.

"With unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape, which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date," the tweet read. "We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10."

This currently only affects the physical versions of the game right now, but it's still not great news if the physical version is the one you purchased and plan on receiving soon.

"We want to keep you updated ahead of the release and intend to post again this Friday, March 20 with any further news. So please stay tuned to our official channels."

Right now, it looks like no matter where you preordered your copy of the game, it's highly possible that you may not get it on the day it was intended to be released. If you abolutely must play it the day it releases, you're going to need to pony up for digital. If not, you may need to be willing to wait a while longer for the foreseeable future.