Shackstream: To hell and back again - Doom Eternal

Do I really need to say more?

Josh Hawkins
1

It’s time to rip and tear – again. Join me as I take on the demon hordes once more in Doom Eternal, the follow-up to id Software’s critically acclaimed Doom (2016). We’ll be kicking off the show in around 10 minutes or so via the official Shacknews Twitch channel.

You can tune in with the embed above, or click the link right here to go to the official Shacknews channel. In our Doom Eternal review, I write:

As always, huge thanks go out to all of our Twitch subscribers. Early this week you rallied behind us to help support the site by subscribing on both Twitch and via the Mercury program here on the website. You help make this job a joy, and we’re glad to have you at our backs as we head deeper into the weird and whacky world that 2020 has given us. We’ll get through this, together.

