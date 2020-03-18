Shackstream: To hell and back again - Doom Eternal

It’s time to rip and tear – again. Join me as I take on the demon hordes once more in Doom Eternal, the follow-up to id Software’s critically acclaimed Doom (2016). We’ll be kicking off the show in around 10 minutes or so via the official Shacknews Twitch channel.

You can tune in with the embed above, or click the link right here to go to the official Shacknews channel. In our Doom Eternal review, I write:

While Doom Eternal does a good job of building off of 2016’s success, the game isn’t without its missteps. The lack of any form of deathmatch feels weird – especially when you consider the part that the Doom series played in the birth of the game mode. The lack of any form of Battlemode access during the review process is also somewhat troubling, but we’ll have more on that particular mode after it becomes available at the game’s launch.



As a whole, Doom Eternal is a solid game, and a great sequel. Unfortunately, it never goes beyond the scope that Doom 2016 set. While there are new mechanics and weapons, it just doesn’t offer that same sense of freshness that the reboot did. Platforming – while a strong addition to many parts of the game’s exploration – often feels heavy handed and forced. Some encounters require you to time dashes and jumps together.

As always, huge thanks go out to all of our Twitch subscribers. Early this week you rallied behind us to help support the site by subscribing on both Twitch and via the Mercury program here on the website. You help make this job a joy, and we’re glad to have you at our backs as we head deeper into the weird and whacky world that 2020 has given us. We’ll get through this, together.