PS5 backwards compatibility won't support all PS4 games at launch

Backwards compatibility is a huge feature and the center of a lot of conversations when you talk about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Those looking to be able to play their favorite PlayStation 4 games on the PS5 will be sad to know that the PS5 won’t support all PS4 games with backwards compatibility at launch.

The news came during the Road to PS5 video presentation with Mark Cerny earlier today. In the video, Cerny talks about the importance of backwards compatibility, how Sony is approaching it with the PlayStation 5, and then touches on the fact that unfortunately, not all the PS4 games out there will be available with backwards compatibility on the PS5 at launch. Of course, this is always something that can change over time, and we’ve seen a great example of this with how the fine folks at Xbox constantly delivered new titles to the backwards compatibility catalogue on the Xbox One.

