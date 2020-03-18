Overwatch activates evolved robot Echo as Hero 32 Overwatch's newest playable character has been revealed, as evolved robot Echo prepares to join the battle as the game's 32nd hero.

In the middle of a busy week in gaming, Blizzard has jumped in with the latest playable Overwatch character. Echo, a robotic AI humanoid, was revealed on Wednesday morning as Overwatch Hero #32.

Echo is the first playable character to join Overwatch since Sigma in July and her origin story is a tragic one. Dr. Mina Liao was hard at work in her laboratory when a terrible accident left it destroyed. Dr. Liao is presumed dead in the wreckage, but her work remained behind. That work was an AI robot, one now prepared to join Overwatch in the fight for justice.

Echo's reveal comes after days of initial teases from the Overwatch Twitter account. The first one came on Monday from Dr. Liao's personal log. It reads:

After all these years, it feels good to finally get to focus on the research that I am truly passionate about. The Athena prototype has been deemed a success, so much so that Jack's finally agreed to authorize my new project, [imitating Jack] "Pending future evaluation." And the timing couldn't be better. People are as scared of omnics as ever, even at a time they seem more human than ever. Those omnic monks in Nepal stating that they believe that they possess souls, just as we do, and just the other day I read a story about malfunctioning omnics in London walking off the lin claiming they "heard the music" and wanting to search for meaning in life.

Why can't we see that artificial life is still fundamentally life? Instead, we're going the opposite direction. Violence against omnics is on the rise, and even more governments are cracking down on their rights and freedoms. I can only hope that this project can change the conversation: that people can understand that the potential of artificial life is so much greater than whatever we have to gain by treating them as our property, or our servants. There is still so much to do, but I have to try to show the world a better way, before it's too late.

Echo's robotic nature looks to be more advanced than that of fellow omnic Bastion, one that capably emulates human behavior and human speech. But Echo's other abilities are currently unknown. Blizzard hasn't gotten farther than her origin story for the moment. However, when her abilities are revealed, Shacknews will be here to lay them out in full detail.

Echo is coming soon to Overwatch.