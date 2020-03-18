Overwatch activates evolved robot Echo as Hero 32

In the middle of a busy week in gaming, Blizzard has jumped in with the latest playable Overwatch character. Echo, a robotic AI humanoid, was revealed on Wednesday morning as Overwatch Hero #32.
Echo is the first playable character to join Overwatch since Sigma in July and her origin story is a tragic one. Dr. Mina Liao was hard at work in her laboratory when a terrible accident left it destroyed. Dr. Liao is presumed dead in the wreckage, but her work remained behind. That work was an AI robot, one now prepared to join Overwatch in the fight for justice.
Echo's reveal comes after days of initial teases from the Overwatch Twitter account. The first one came on Monday from Dr. Liao's personal log. It reads:
Echo's robotic nature looks to be more advanced than that of fellow omnic Bastion, one that capably emulates human behavior and human speech. But Echo's other abilities are currently unknown. Blizzard hasn't gotten farther than her origin story for the moment. However, when her abilities are revealed, Shacknews will be here to lay them out in full detail.
