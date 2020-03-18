New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remastered Shadow Man in development by Nightdive Studios

From the team that brought us Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and System Shock: Classic comes another cult game from the 90s: Shadow Man.
Sam Chandler
1

Nightdive Studios is making a name for itself as a team that brings cult classics, lost in the annals of history, to the modern era. Now, in partnership with Valiant Entertainment, Nightdive is working on a remaster of Shadow Man for PC, as well as console.

Nightdive Studios is working on remastered Shadow Man

Shadow Man originally released across four different platforms back in 1999. Players on Nintendo 64, Windows, PlayStation, and Dreamcast were able to experience this action-adventure game that centered on a powerful supernatural hero who protects humanity from demons. For those that might need a refresher, check out Glenn Plant’s review of the original N64 version below.

Nightdive Studios is no stranger to remastering and bringing back old titles. In fact, the team has an extensive list of successes, including Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, System Shock: Classic, Doom 64, as well as up-coming Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. Shadow Man will be another feather in their retro-to-modern cap.

The press release also makes mention of a suite of features and improvements that players can expect to see in the remaster of Shadow Man:

  • 4K widescreen display
  • Dynamic shadow mapping
  • Dynamic per-pixel lighting
  • Antialiasing, and other post-process effects
  • Higher density of particle effects
  • Refined art, audio, and assets
  • Refined gameplay experience
  • Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game
  • Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support
  • HDR Rendering

The reintroduction of missing or cut content is bound to please those that are intimately familiar with the source material. Speaking of which, there will also be a new comic book series for Shadowman this year. Crafted by Cullen Bunn and artist Jon Davis-Hunt, Shadowman #1 will be available on May 20th.

While there is currently no release date for the remaster of Shadow Man, players can look forward to it releasing across many platforms including Steam and GOG, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more information about Nightdive Studios.

