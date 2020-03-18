Watch the IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards livestream here The show goes on digitally for the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards. Watch the full livestream here.

The Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards are normally the more festive moments of the annual Game Developers Conference. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in this year's convention being canceled, which also means that the live award presentation has likewise been halted. However, the show must go on, so the people at GDC are bringing this year's awards directly to you at home.

This year's ceremonies will air on March 18 at 5PM PT/8PM ET. The full show is available on Twitch or you can watch the full stream embedded above.

The Game Developers Choice Awards honor the best games of the year, with award recipients chosen by a panel of game developers. They honor creativity, artistry, and technical genius over the course of the year. Nominees have not been posted to the Game Developers Choice Awards website at this time.

The GDCAs are being held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival, with those awards also being handed out. Here are the categories and nominees.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Eliza (Zachtronics)

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (Sean Han Tani & Marina Kittaka)

Excellence in Visual Art

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)

Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio)

Eastward (Pixpil)

Stone Story RPG (Martian Rex / standardcombo)

Excellence in Audio

Observation (No Code)

Vectronom (Ludopium)

Astrologaster (Nyamyam)

Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword)

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Excellence in Design

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

Slay the Spire (Mega Crit Games)

A Short Hike (Adam Robinson-Yu)

Elsinore (Golden Glitch)

Patrick's Parabox (Patrick Traynor)

Excellence in Narrative

Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)

Heaven's Vault (inkle)

Elsinore (Golden Glitch)

Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (Turnfollow)

Eliza (Zachtronics)

LIONKILLER (Sisi Jiang)

Nuovo Award

Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 (Cosmo D)

Infini (Barnaque)

The Space Between (Christoph Frey)

Life Tastes Like Cardboard (Demensa)

Promesa (Julián Palacios)

Song of Bloom (Philipp Stollenmayer)

The Longing (Studio Seufz)

PAGAN: Autogeny (Oleander Garden)

Best Student Game

Orbital Bullet (SmokeStab)

A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)

Forgotten (Mutiny Games)

Neon Beats (OKYO Games)

BORE DOME (Goblin rage)

Nothing In Sight (Nothing In Sight Team)

Honorable mentions can be found on the IGF website.

If you can't watch the IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards livestream, be sure to come back later in the evening after the show is over. Shacknews will have a full list of winners available for you to browse at your leisure.