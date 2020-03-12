Doom Eternal Launch trailer makes Hell on Earth look like a party A possible familiar foe makes an appearance and the giant chained up demon crying tears of lava is a nice touch.

Doom Eternal isn’t far off now, and it won’t be long before we’re back in the boots of the Doom Slayer murdering every demon that has the gall of being in our way. There’s little left to say outside of playing it for ourselves and sharing it, but id Software and Bethesda still have more to show us ahead of Doom Eternal’s glorious arrival. The launch trailer just dropped for Doom Eternal and it’s every bit as comedically grisly as we should expect at this point.

The Doom Eternal launch trailer was revealed on Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube channel on March 12, 2020. It features a little bit of retreading over the things we’ve seen and know in recent weeks before getting right into the action with the Doom Slayer ripping and tearing demons, zombies, tech enhanced creatures, or D) all of the above to pieces to the glorious metal score of composer Mick Gordon. You can check out the Doom Eternal launch trailer just below.

It’s status quo goods for Doom Eternal to say the least, but that’s a good thing in this case. One thing that’s worth noting is the giant demon in the trailer. It’s got a hellish goat-like face that reminds us more than a little bit of the Icon of Sin from Doom 2. That’s probably not an accident, but we’ll find out soon enough.

The game is launching on March 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, and we’re about to give you a solid week of Doom Eternal features, including our review and the latest long read from our own David Craddock.

It will be a hellish lead-up to launch to say the least, so while you wait, take all the time you need to soak in the trailer and all of our previous coverage, including an interview with director Hugo Martin on the “nutritional content” of Doom.