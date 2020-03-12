Call of Duty League cancels live events over coronavirus concerns Call of Duty League announced via Twitter that live events would shift to online only due to coronavirus concerns.

The electronic sports cancelations continue due to concerns over the coronavirus. While gaming conventions and esports events have been taking hits for a couple of weeks now, the number of event cancellations has reached a critical mass over the last two days. You can now add Call of Duty League to the list of casualties, as Activision Blizzard announced today via Twitter. They will be shifting all currently scheduled live events to online-only competition.

The Call of Duty League released a full schedule for the 2020 World Tour on November 7, 2019, alongside details regarding competition in the new year. A total of 22 locations and event dates were announced in full. Minnesota was the first stop to kick off the new year of competition for Call of Duty League back on January 24.

In the meantime, the Call of Duty League leadership will begin planning for online-only events that will be broadcast worldwide for fans. As per today's announcement, Activision Blizzard hopes to resume traditional live events as part of the second season of Call of Duty League next year, conditions permitting. Keep it tuned to Shacknews for continuing coverage on esports as well as all the coronavirus cancellations you can handle.