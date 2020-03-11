Gigantamax Raids for March 2020 - Pokemon Sword & Shield Three more Gigantamax Pokemon are joining 5-Star Max Raid Battles this month in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Here's what you can get for the month of March 2020.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been working to keep Pokemon Sword & Shield updated frequently with new Dynamax encounters. There are a series of Wild Raid encounters that stand above the rest. Those are the Max Raid battles containing rare and powerful Gigantamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Pokemon are special forms of Dynamax Pokemon, capable of using signature G-Max Moves that are otherwise unavailable to Dynamax Pokemon.

The Gigantamax Raid battles for the month of March 2020 have been revealed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Here's what trainers can catch for the next few weeks:

For March, Pokemon Sword & Shield players can find 3 and 4-star Raids containing Dynamax Snorlax, Machamp, and Gengar. Additionally, Pokemon Sword players can find Gigantamax Machamp and Snorlax, while Pokemon Shield players can find Gigantamax Gengar and Snorlax in 5-Star Raids.

Remember that Gigantamax Pokemon will only appear in 5-Star Max Raid Battles. Anything less than that will contain a common Dynamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Max Raid encounters can be easily spotted by finding a beaming purple light emanating from a Pokemon Den. In order to take part in 5-Star Max Raid Battles, players must have the Dragon Badge, which is the eighth and final gym badge owned by Raihan in the Hammerlocke Gym.

You'll also have to connect to the internet to take part in a Max Raid Battle, so be sure to connect your Nintendo Switch when prompted.

Here are the special G-Max moves used by this month's Pokemon:

Snorlax (G-Max Replenish) : This inflicts heavy damage and has a 50% chance of restoring any Berries consumed by the user or its allies. this includes any Berries used through the Fling move, however it cannot recover Berries destroyed by moves such as Knock Off.

: This inflicts heavy damage and has a 50% chance of restoring any Berries consumed by the user or its allies. this includes any Berries used through the Fling move, however it cannot recover Berries destroyed by moves such as Knock Off. Machamp (G-Max Chi Strike) : This raises the Critical Hit percentage for the user and all of its allies.

: This raises the Critical Hit percentage for the user and all of its allies. Gengar (G-Max Terror): Opponents can no longer escape.

Gigantamax Snorlax, Machamp, and Gengar can be encountered between now and Wednesday, March 25 at 4:59AM PT.

For more on this month's Gigantamax Pokemon, be sure to check out the Pokemon website. And for more on Pokemon Sword & Shield, be sure to check out our continuing Pokemon Sword & Shield coverage.