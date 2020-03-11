BitSummit The 8th Bit officially postponed due to coronavirus Coronavirus has claimed yet another gaming event in 2020, and this time it's one of Japan's biggest indie gaming shows.

It's time for another round of "what's been canceled today due to coronavirus," starring your favorite industry gatherings.

The latest event to have fallen victim to postponement due to coronavirus concerns is BitSummit The 8th Bit, which will no longer be taking place May 9 through May 10 as it was originally scheduled.

BitSummit organizers have been keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation, but ultimately the decision was made to cancel the original dates due to "growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak."

Important information concerning BitSummit The 8th Bit pic.twitter.com/QTWyuvUcn1 — BitSummit 🐙 May 9 -10 (@BitSummit) March 11, 2020

"We would like extend our deepest apologies for this inconvenience to all of our partners, supporters, exhibitors, and long time visitors who were eager to participate in the 8th edition of BitSummit," read the organization's official statement.

"We are incredibly thankful for all the incredible support, advice, and encouragement we've received from all our partners and patrons. Our plans are to continue working on the next edition of BitSummit, and we will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."

It isn't clear just yet if the statement indicates that this particular show will live on at another time or if the organizers are simply moving on for now. We should have more information about what's to come with Japan's indie gaming show in the future, at which point we'll be sure to relate it all to you.