PUBG MOBILE Pro League is now an online-only event following coronavirus outbreak If you were planning on going to watch the PUBG MOBILE Pro League matches, now it's gone online only in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus has claimed yet another live event, as this year's PUBG MOBILE Pro League has been converted to an online-only event.

Tencent Games offered an official statement on the decision to take the event online-only and how it arrived at that decision, which will likely be disappointing to those looking to compete and fans who were wanting to attend in person.

"The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," the developer wrote.





"The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. Fans and audience could enjoy the game via our live streaming platform." the statement continued.



"We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE."

The event is hardly the first to have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. They've been dropping like flies as of late, with gatherings such as GDC 2020 having been postponed, and now massive concert settings like Coachella are even being considered for cancellation and rescheduling. It's all in a bid, of course, to ensure people remain as safe as possible and to cull the further spread of the virus.

For now, it looks like we're probably doomed to several more waves of these cancellations. We'll keep bringing them to you as we see them.