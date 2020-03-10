Zombie Army 4: Dead War launches Terror Lab DLC & reveals Season 1 roadmap Today, Rebellion launched the first collection of DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, including new mission Terror Lab, as well as a roadmap for all Season 1 content coming to the game.

If you’re looking to get in on some new Nazi zombie-slaying action in Rebellion’s recent Zombie Army 4: Dead War, you might be in luck. They just launched the game’s first collection of DLC today, which included new mission Terror Lab. In addition, Rebellion has launched a roadmap which outlines the upcoming content for Season 1 of Zombie Army 4.

Rebellion revealed the full roadmap for Season 1 of Zombie Army 4: Dead War on the Zombie Army official Twitter on March 10, 2020. The roadmap includes the launch of the first batch of DLC, which includes a new mission in the Terror Lab. It also includes a new Horde map in the Undead Wood, an American Sea Captain character, the PPSH submachine gun, the M1 semi auto carbine, a new Boris Skin, and Molten weapon skins. You can check out a trailer for the first batch of new content below.

In addition to the first batch of DLC, Rebellion shared a whole slew of information on further content coming in the first Season Pass for the game. April 2020 is outlined entirely, featuring another new character with the Renegade Officer, a new mission in Blood Count, Gas Mask character headgear skins, Bloodsoaked weapon skins, and the new mortar shotgun. May and Summer 2020 DLC pack details have not been revealed yet, but Rebellion promises that they will include even more goodies, including further mission and horde maps, new characters, new weapons, and fresh skins for both. The DLCs can be purchased separately or collected all at once on discount with the Zombie Army 4 Season Pass.

It would appear that if you’re looking to continue your hunt for the fascist undead, you’re going to have plenty to do all through Summer 2020. Check out our review for Zombie Army 4 and stay tuned for further details on the upcoming DLC as it becomes available.