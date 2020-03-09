New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kingdom Hearts Toy Fair 2020 - Toy & Figure Showcase

Square Enix had a lot of goodies on display during Toy Fair 2020. Check out Sora, Kairi, Heartless both big and small, and more!
TJ Denzer
1

During Toy Fair 2020, Square Enix had a lot to show us. A major showcase of their collection this year was Kingdom Hearts, and there was plenty of it to go around, from soft, cute, and cuddly plushies to wonderfully crafted and fully flexible action figures.

One of our favorites of the collection was the King Mickey plush, which is an approximately 13-inch tall Mickey Mouse plush in his Organization XIII cloak. Mickey’s cloak comes with real working metal zippers, cloak clasp, and aglets, and the hoodie features ear indentions so it can be worn over Mickey’s ears just like in the games. Among the figures in particular is the Kingdom Hearts 3 Bring Arts Kairi figure. This 5.5-inch figure features Kairi in her KH3 pink jacket and skirt, complete with her Destiny’s Embrace Keyblade, several hands, expression faces, and heart pads and clamps for a variety of poses and expression. You can check out the video below to see the whole lineup shown and described.

If you’d like to learn more about the items above, you can find each of them below for order in the Square Enix online merchandise store.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

