The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 40

Hello, folks. Monday was a holiday for WWES, but Tuesday is not and that means an all-new episode of The Wide World of Electronics Sports. If you aren’t familiar, the Shacknews Twitch Channel plays host to the internet’s best discussions and overviews of the top moments and competitors on the electronic sports scene with hosts Replacement Blake and Asif.

On today’s episode of WWES, the crew returns to talk about the weekend in electronic sports, competitive Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, how cancel culture spread to public events like a virus, and the collapse of the civilized world. You know, chill stuff.

The fun begins at 6:30 PM EDT (3:30 PM PDT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.