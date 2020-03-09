Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 9, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, March 9

"Farming Simulator is an esport"



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 39

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid!

Tuesday, March 10

The Adventures of Rusty Claymore 7PM ET - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.

Wednesday, March 11

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - 2PM ET

Thursday, March 12

Enlist in the Late Night Army - 11:30 PM ET - Join host Asif Khan and the other night owls for the perfect way to end your day.

Friday, March 13

Friday Grab Bag - Join Chris Jarrard for another mindless stream. Anything can and might happen!

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.