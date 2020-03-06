Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 6: Free Rainbow Six Siege weekend

There are a lot of games to play out there, but in terms of big-time sales, there isn't a lot going down this weekend. Those looking for some good individual games to play should have no trouble finding something across multiple retailers. Rainbow Six Siege is leading the way with a free weekend. That game just kicked off Year 5, so if you're coming back after a hiatus, it will probably look a little different than last time.

Elsewhere, Borderlands 3 is going for half-off at a couple of storefronts, Disco Elysium is getting a discount over at GOG.com, and the new Humble Choice selections for March have rotated in. And as long as you're browsing the Humble Store, check out the Build Your Own Paradox Bundle and put together a great package for yourself.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $8.99 for Viscera Cleanup Detail and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAYHEM to receive 12% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.

Origin

EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.