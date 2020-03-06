Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 6: Free Rainbow Six Siege weekend

There are a lot of games to play out there, but in terms of big-time sales, there isn't a lot going down this weekend. Those looking for some good individual games to play should have no trouble finding something across multiple retailers. Rainbow Six Siege is leading the way with a free weekend. That game just kicked off Year 5, so if you're coming back after a hiatus, it will probably look a little different than last time.
Elsewhere, Borderlands 3 is going for half-off at a couple of storefronts, Disco Elysium is getting a discount over at GOG.com, and the new Humble Choice selections for March have rotated in. And as long as you're browsing the Humble Store, check out the Build Your Own Paradox Bundle and put together a great package for yourself.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Offworld Trading Company - FREE until 3/12
- GoNNER - FREE until 3/12
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/9)
- Anno 2205 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Most of the Ubisoft catalog is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $3.49 for Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter, The Surge, WonderBoy: The Dragon's Trap, and Atari Vault. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $8.99 for Viscera Cleanup Detail and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
- Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.59 (56% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
GamersGate
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $7.50 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $14.99 (50% off)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $5.99 (80% off)
- Rise of Industry - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut - $3.74 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $2.99 (80% off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAYHEM to receive 12% off of your PC gaming purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.50 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.04 (65% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $41.97 (65% off)
- Outlast 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn [UPlay] - $14.08 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.
- Build your own Paradox Interactive Bundle! Select from games like Stellaris, Surviving Mars, Pillars of Eternity, Cities: Skylines and more. Purchase three for 80% off, four for 83% off, and five for 85% off. Or buy them a la carte at already-discounted prices. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Build Your Own Paradox Bundle.
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The best of Square Enix is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition [GOG.com] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
Origin
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.99 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/9)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.
- Planet Zoo - $35.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/9 at 3PM PT)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Forest - $9.99 (50% off)
- NioH Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wildermyth [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza 0 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.95 (93% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Witness - $9.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $11.99 (40% off)
