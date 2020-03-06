Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 6: Mortal Kombat 11 free weekend

You might have heard, but Mortal Kombat 11 is about to crown a new world champion this weekend. Final Kombat comes to you from NetherRealm's home city of Chicago and there's a lot for players to be excited about. The studio would like to share that excitement with prospective new players, so here's your chance to play Mortal Kombat 11 for free. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users can not only jump into MK11 from now through Monday, but they'll also get access to the game's Kombat Pack characters. And if you like what you see, the game is on sale this weekend.
Elsewhere, freebies for PlayStation Plus and Xbox LIVE Gold members have rotated, so be sure to take a look at those. And for Nintendo Switch owners, it's time to celebrate Mega Man. The Blue Bomber's full franchise is on sale on the Switch, so grab the newer Mega Man 11 or any of the Mega Man Legacy Collections for a low price.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Batman: The Enemy Within - FREE!
- Call of Cthulhu - FREE!
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/9)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 3/8)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE GOld members until 3/8)
- Black Desert - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 3/8)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $41.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/9)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $41.99 (30% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rocket League - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Double Discounts sale has returned! YOU WILL RECEIVE DOUBLE THE LISTED SAVINGS IF YOU ARE A PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBER! That applies to the above and to anything else featured in the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- Yakuza 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Payday 2 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Want a great game, but don't have a lot of money to spend? Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $32.49 (35% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Shadow of the Colossus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Forces - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Vampyr - $33.49 (33% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $33.74 (25% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $14.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Gardens Between - $9.99 (50% off)
- Punch Club - $7.49 (50% off)
-
