Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 6: Mortal Kombat 11 free weekend

Looking to try out Mortal Kombat and all of the fighters, including the DLC characters? Now's the time, because PS4 and Xbox One owners can jump into MK11 for free this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
2

You might have heard, but Mortal Kombat 11 is about to crown a new world champion this weekend. Final Kombat comes to you from NetherRealm's home city of Chicago and there's a lot for players to be excited about. The studio would like to share that excitement with prospective new players, so here's your chance to play Mortal Kombat 11 for free. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users can not only jump into MK11 from now through Monday, but they'll also get access to the game's Kombat Pack characters. And if you like what you see, the game is on sale this weekend.

Elsewhere, freebies for PlayStation Plus and Xbox LIVE Gold members have rotated, so be sure to take a look at those. And for Nintendo Switch owners, it's time to celebrate Mega Man. The Blue Bomber's full franchise is on sale on the Switch, so grab the newer Mega Man 11 or any of the Mega Man Legacy Collections for a low price.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

