How to get Cotton quickly - Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Everything you need to know to get your hands on Cotton quickly in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Cotton is an important material used for crafting in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Like most of the crafting materials, though, getting your hands on Cotton can be a bit tricky. Thankfully, we’ve put together this handy guide, which should help you get Cotton quickly in Pocket Camp.

If you want to get more Cotton, and be able to craft items that require it, then you’re going to want to prioritize certain types of animal requests. Basically, in Pocket Camp, any animals that are pigs, penguins, mice, hippos, lions, or goats will always reward you with Cotton as a reward. Because of this, prioritizing these animals over others when you’re in need of Cotton will help you stock up on this important resource.

Unfortunately, sometimes it can be tough to figure out exactly what each animal in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is. That’s why we’ve put together this list of animals that you’ll want to help in order to acquire Cotton for your troubles.

Agnes

Anicotti

Aurora

Bitty

Bree

Broccolo

Bud

Chadder

Chevre

Cobb

Cube

Hippeux

Kidd

Leopold

Maggie

Penelope

Puck

Rex

Roald

Rocco

Sprinkle

Tex

Truffles

As you can see, there are plenty of animals available that will reward you with Cotton. You can also earn Cotton by completing different goals, as these often include various prices from materials all the way up to Leaf tickets.

Another good way to get your hands on Cotton is to look purchase it from your friends. Being as the inventory space in Pocket camp can be extremely limiting – especially early on when you haven’t unlocked a load of craftable recipes – it’s always easy to purchase items from your friends, or even from random strangers using the Market Box. The price of these items varies depending on the player, but if you really need Cotton, then you’ll probably be willing to part with a few hundred Bells to get your hands on it.

Now that you know the different ways to get Cotton, make sure you check out the rest of our Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp coverage.